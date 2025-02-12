New York Mets re-sign Drew Smith to one-year deal
Just a few days into spring training, the New York Mets have bolstered their pitching depth by reuniting with a familiar face.
On Wednesday afternoon, sources confirmed to Pat Ragazzo of On SI that right-handed reliever Drew Smith has agreed to a one-year deal to return to the Mets; MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand was the first to report the signing. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the contract guarantees him $1 million for 2025 and includes a $2 million club option for 2026, plus incentives.
Smith, who is still recovering from Tommy John surgery, could return later this season, though he is expected to be closer to full strength in 2026.
Smith, 31, has appeared in 191 games for New York since making his MLB debut in 2018, one year after the Mets acquired him from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for Lucas Duda; he remains the longest-tenured pitcher on the team. Over that time, the 6-foot-2 right-hander has become a fixture in the Mets' late-inning mix, recording 33 holds and five saves while posting a 3.48 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, and 9.3 K/9 rate across 196.1 innings.
He appeared in 62 games during the 2023 season, but after just 19 appearances in 2024, he was shut down and underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery. Before the procedure, which repaired his ulnar collateral ligament with an internal brace in July, Smith had tallied two saves and posted a 3.06 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, and a career-high 11.7 K/9 rate over 17.2 innings.
In 2024, Smith introduced a cutter to his arsenal, which quickly became his second-most utilized pitch (26.8%) in a six-pitch mix. He also throws a mid-90s fastball, a mid-80s slider, and an upper-70s curveball, occasionally mixing in a changeup and a sinker.
In previous years, his four-seam fastball was one of his most effective offerings, according to Statcast data, generating a +10 run value in 2021 and a +8 rating in 2023. However, the pitch was hit a bit harder in 2024, albeit in a limited sample size.
"This really stings," Smith reflected after his surgery last year. "I’ve been with the Mets for a long time and I love this organization. They’ve done a lot for me over the years. Going into free agency, it’s a tough time for this to happen, but there's never a good time for this to happen. I loved my time here; I don't know if it's over, obviously, but it could be, and it just sucks to see it end like this."
But ultimately, it was not the end for him in Queens. Whether Smith returns later this season or waits until 2026, he will provide insurance in case of injuries or free-agent departures involving other arms.
The Mets’ bullpen could see significant turnover next year, with Ryne Stanek set to re-enter free agency, and potentially joined by closer Edwin Díaz and left-hander A.J. Minter, both of whom have player opt-outs.
In the meantime, the Mets have plenty of right-handed bullpen depth to help get them through 2025. Reed Garrett, José Buttó, Dedniel Núñez, Justin Hagenman, Sean Reid-Foley, and Austin Warren are among the names currently on the 40-man roster.