New York Mets Release 2025 Regular Season Schedule
The New York Mets know their home and road opponents, along with their game dates, for the 2025 regular-season schedule as all 30 teams’ schedules were released to the public via web site and social media.
The Mets will open the season on the road and in Texas, where they will face the Houston Astros on March 27 at Minute Maid Park. After an off day, the Mets will play two more with the Astros and then fly to Miami to face the Marlins.
New York will return home and open the home portion of its schedule on April 4 when they host the Toronto Blue Jays for three games, followed by another three-game set against Miami, this time at Citi Field in Queens.
After that, the Mets make an franchise-first road trip to Sacramento for a three-game series with the Athletics on April 13-15.
Next season will be the Athletics’ first at Sutter Health Park, a Triple-A stadium that will be their home for the next few seasons as they prepare for their move from Oakland to Las Vegas. Sacramento is the Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants.
The Mets’ rivalry interleague series with the New York Yankees, the annual Subway Series, will be expanded in 2025 to a pair of three-game series.
The Mets will be at the Yankees on May 16-18 and then host the Yankees on July 4-6.
Other Interleague home series for the Mets include the Chicago White Sox, Tampa Bay, the Los Angeles Angels, Cleveland, Seattle and Texas
Other interleague road series for the Mets include trips to Minnesota, Boston, Baltimore, Kansas City and Detroit.
The All-Star break with be from July 14-17, with the game set for July 15. The Mets end the first half of the season on the road at Kansas City from July 11-13 and then resume the season at home against Cincinnati from July 18-20. That is followed by a home set with the Los Angeles Angels.
The Mets’ final homestand is from Sept. 12-21 and will feature series against Texas, San Diego and Washington. The homestand includes an off-day.
After that, New York plays its final six games on the road, first in Chicago against the Cubs and then in Miami against the Marlins.
Game times and television designations are not part of the schedule yet. Those will come later this year or during the offseason, along with the spring training schedule.