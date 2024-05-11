New York Mets Relief 'Ace' Has Been Team's Best Surprise
The New York Mets have an elite relief pitcher on their hands and no one could have seen it coming.
MLB.com went through the biggest surprises on each team and landed on Reed Garrett's breakout for New York.
Garrett has had an interesting baseball journey so far to start his career, but it has all led to him being one of the best bullpen arms in the league.
A 16th round selection in the 2014 MLB draft, Garrett finally made it to the majors with the the Detroit Tigers but didn't last long. After that, he ended up going overseas for a couple sesons.
In 106 innings pitched in Japan, he had a career-best 3.46 ERA and earned a shot back in America with the Washington Nationals. He had a short stint with Washington and signed with the Baltimore Orioles in 2023.
After two mediocre appearances with Baltimore, he finally landed with the Mets off of waivers.
In his nine games games in New York, he had a 5.82 ERA and looked to be headed either back overseas or the minor leagues once again.
The 31-year-old was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse to start the 2024 season. He was called up after one game and, to everyone's surprise, has been completely dominant ever since.
In 19 innings pitched this year, he has a stellar 0.47 ERA, 2.05 FIP and 1.053 WHIP. It has put together consistent elite outings out of the bullpen and looks like a completely different pitcher.
One of the biggest things the Virginia native is having more success with than ever is striking batters out. His previous career high in MLB play was 7.3 per nine in 2023. That number is up to 15.2 this season.
He has drastically decreased his usage of his below average four-seam fastball, instead opting for more splitters and sliders.
Another big change that has come from his success with breaking and off-speed pitches, more batters are watching pitches be called for strikes and whiffing at pitches outside of the zone at a much higher level.
It's a feel-good story that has made for even better baseball in New York for 2024.