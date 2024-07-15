New York Mets Select Carson Benge 19th Overall
With the 19th overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft, the New York Mets selected outfielder Carson Benge.
The 21-year-old Oklahoma State product was a two-way player during his time in college, but has since put a greater focus on his hitting. It is expected that he will continue this focus at the professional level.
Benge, who was ranked 18th on MLB's Top 250 Draft Prospects list, was considered one of the best hitters available when the Mets picked him up; MLB.com profiled Benge's hitting prowess as an elite combination of bat-to-ball skills and raw power. This is shown in his 55 scouting grades in both areas.
"A left-handed hitter, he controls the strike zone and uses the opposite field exceptionally well," Benge's MLB.com profile says. "He should have solid power thanks to his combination of hitting ability and bat speed, and he did a better job of turning on and lifting more pitches as this spring progressed."
Of course, it's impossible to ignore Benge's two-way player status; last year, he was a semifinalist for the John Olerud Award for the best two-way player in college. Boasting a mid-90s fastball along with a slider and changeup, Benge is capable as a pitcher, but personally prefers hitting.
Benge's pitching ability serves him well in the field, though, as he has tremendous arm strength that makes him a perfect option in right field; his profile also notes that his fielding is also good enough for him to play center field.
This is a fantastic pick for the Mets due to it directly fulfilling a team need. Regarding New York's current outfield, Brandon Nimmo is the only one who will be a Met for the foreseeable future, as Harrison Bader is only playing on a one-year deal and Starling Marte is in his mid-30s, in addition to hitting free agency in 2026. The Mets also have Drew Gilbert and Ryan Clifford in their system, but Clifford won't be ready until 2026.
As the Mets aim to contend beyond this season, the drafting of Benge should figure greatly into their plans and help form a dream outfield.