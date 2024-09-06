New York Mets Set Date For Trade Deadline Acquisition's Return
The New York Mets are getting a key pitcher back in their rotation.
Paul Blackburn, who the Mets acquired from the Oakland Athletics at the trade deadline, will return from the injured list on Monday to start against the Toronto Blue Jays, as manager Carlos Mendoza told reporters.
The right-hander last pitched for the Mets on August 23 against the San Diego Padres where he was struck by a line drive on his pitching hand off the bat of David Peralta. It forced him out of his start early before he was eventually placed on the IL with a right-hand contusion.
This was not Blackburn's first stint on the IL this season, as he missed over two months of the regular season for the A's due to a stress reaction of the fifth metatarsal of his right foot.
Luckily, the righty's time on the shelf will be short-lived. Blackburn was able to get into a rehab start on Tuesday, where he tossed 6.2 innings of one-run ball for Triple-A Syracuse. By the time he returns to the Mets' rotation on Monday, Blackburn will have only spent a total of 17 days on the IL.
With an important stretch of games on the horizon for the Mets, Blackburn's return comes at a perfect time. With 22 games left to play entering Friday night's action, the Mets are not only tied for the final Wild Card spot in the National League but are also just 2.5 games out of the second Wild Card spot and three games out of the top position.
In Blackburn's five starts since joining the Mets, the 2022 All-Star has gone 1-2 with a 5.18 ERA and has a WHIP of 1.56. However, in three out of those five starts he has gone six innings and allowed one run in each of these outings (18 IP, 3 ER).