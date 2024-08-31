New York Mets Star Explains Why He Called Team Meeting
On May 29, the New York Mets were swept by the Los Angeles Dodgers in a three-game series that dropped them to a season worse, 11 games under .500 at 22-33. After that game, Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor called a players-only meeting in hopes of turning things around.
Flash forward three months later, and the Mets are in the midst of a playoff race for the third and final Wild Card spot in the National League, which they are just three games out of. The team meeting being credited for their turnaround, as they've gone 46-29 since it was initiated.
Lindor spoke about why he thought the team needed just a player's meeting to MLB Insider Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.
"That allowed me to hold guys accountable, and for them to hold me accountable as well," Lindor said. "We looked at each other in the eyes and said, 'We've got to go. We've got to get this done. We've got to do whatever it takes to make sure we are moving in the right direction. And we've got to start by looking at each other's process and holding each other accountable'."
On top of Lindor's players-only meeting that fueled the Mets season turnaround, he has also had an MVP-caliber season in his fourth season in Queens. Lindor is batting .269 on the year, has slugged 28 home runs, and leads the team with 79 RBI and 6.7 fWAR.
Lindor and the Mets hope they have enough gas left in the tank during this final stretch of regular season games to secure a playoff spot.