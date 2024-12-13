New York Mets to Retire Franchise Legend's Uniform Number
One of the New York Mets' all-time greats is set to receive a long-awaited honor.
On Friday, MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo reported that the Mets will retire David Wright’s No. 5 and induct him into the Mets Hall of Fame during a ceremony on July 19 at Citi Field. The event will take place before the Mets' 4:10 p.m. ET game against the Cincinnati Reds.
Wright, who turns 42 next week, spent his entire 14-year career with the Mets, retiring in 2018. A seven-time All-Star and two-time Gold Glove winner at third base, Wright holds franchise records for hits (1,777), doubles (390), walks (762), RBIs (970), and runs scored (949).
Widely regarded as one of the most beloved New York athletes of his era, Wright also became a national sensation during the 2013 World Baseball Classic. Playing for Team USA, he earned the nickname "Captain America" after leading the tournament with 10 RBIs and a .438 batting average. That same year, he was named the fourth captain in Mets history.
Unfortunately, a series of back, neck, and shoulder injuries limited Wright to just 75 games from 2015 to 2017. Despite appearing in only 38 games in 2015, he helped the Mets reach their first World Series since 2000.
In Game 3 against the Kansas City Royals, Wright went 2-for-4 with four RBIs, including his only World Series home run—a two-run shot off Yordano Ventura—as the Mets won 9–3, their sole victory in the series.
After learning that his spinal stenosis would not improve, Wright announced that 2018 would be his final season. He played two final, emotional games in front of a sold-out Citi Field crowd that September before officially calling it a career.
Wright retired with 242 home runs, second on the Mets’ all-time list behind Darryl Strawberry, and accumulated a 49.2 WAR despite his injuries. No Mets player has worn No. 5 since.
Wright will become the 35th member of the Mets Hall of Fame and will enter his second year on the National Baseball Hall of Fame ballot. He appeared on 6.2% of ballots last year, enough to remain under consideration for Cooperstown.
The fan-favorite third baseman will be the 10th player in Mets history to have his number retired and only the second, alongside Tom Seaver, to be inducted into the team’s Hall of Fame on the same day.
Whether or not he ultimately receives a plaque in Cooperstown, Wright's legacy will be immortalized as his No. 5 joins the ranks of Mets legends like Casey Stengel, Gil Hodges, Seaver, Mike Piazza, Jerry Koosman, Keith Hernandez, Willie Mays, Dwight Gooden, and Darryl Strawberry, whose numbers are displayed above the left-field grandstand at Citi Field.
In addition, Jackie Robinson’s No. 42 is retired across all of baseball, and the Mets also display placards that honor founder Bill Shea, along with legendary broadcasters Ralph Kiner and Bob Murphy.