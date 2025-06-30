New York Mets' top prospect pitcher named Player of the Week
After a slow start at the Triple-A level, New York Mets' top pitching prospect Brandon Sproat turned in his best start for the Syracuse Mets on Saturday.
The Mets' No. 2 prospect fired six scoreless innings against the Triple-A Rochester Red Wings on Saturday, striking out six batters (against three walks) while only allowing two hits on 78 pitches (51 strikes). This outing by Sproat resulted in him being named Player of the Week.
Prior to Saturday's start, Sproat's transition to Triple-A hasn't been a smooth one. Despite his scoreless outing against Rochester, the 24-year-old has gone just 4-5 in 16 starts this season with a 5.43 ERA and 49 strikeouts across 68 innings. Sproat's high ERA is primarily due to a rough May, during which he posted a 6.56 ERA. Although Sproat also posted a 4.56 ERA in June, this scoreless start is certainly a step in the right direction for the right-hander, who the Amazins' are very high on.
Read More: Brandon Sproat impresses in latest Triple-A start
Sproat hasn't been the only arm that has impressed this season in Triple-A. Fellow starting pitcher and No. 5 prospect Nolan McLean has strung together an excellent season in Syracuse, as in his 14 starts this year, McLean is 5-5 with a 2.25 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 76 innings.
Strong starting pitching in the minors has been a welcome sight for the Mets, as they haven't had much success from their starters at the major league level during their 3-13 stretch, which has dropped them out of first place in the NL East.
But after Sproat's best start at the Triple-A level and with McLean continuing to raise eyebrows, the two young prospects could potentially be a part of the Mets' rotation plans down the road this season.