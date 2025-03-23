New York Mets trade Rule 5 Draft selection to Seattle Mariners
The New York Mets lost several prospects in December's Rule 5 Draft and added just one. However, their lone addition’s time with the organization has already come to an end.
On Saturday, Will Sammon of The Athletic reported that the Mets had agreed to trade right-handed pitcher Michael Hobbs to the Seattle Mariners in exchange for cash considerations. Hobbs had been selected by New York from the Los Angeles Dodgers in the minor-league phase of the 2024 Rule 5 Draft.
Unlike players chosen in the major-league phase, minor-league selections like Hobbs are not subject to the same roster restrictions.
Major-league picks cost $100,000 and must remain on the 26-man roster or the 60-day injured list throughout the season. If removed from the big league roster, the player cannot be sent to the minors without first clearing waivers and being offered back to his original organization for $50,000, half of the draft price.
In contrast, minor-league picks cost $24,000 and have no such roster requirements—meaning that before the trade, Hobbs was already considered a full member of the Mets’ organization, regardless of which level he was assigned to.
Hobbs, 25, has been impressive at the High-A and Double-A levels over the past three seasons with the Dodgers. Last year, he posted a 2.97 ERA and 1.28 WHIP in 42 appearances with Double-A Tulsa, while generating a 52.7% ground-ball rate over 57.2 innings.
He has been particularly effective against left-handed batters, who hit just .173/.311/.240 against him in 2024 and .174/.308/.327 the previous year. However, Hobbs has struggled with control.
Hobbs walked 12.6% of opposing hitters in Double-A last season. For reference, 8.2% was the league-average walk rate for big-league pitchers in 2024. His 8.1 K/9 rate last year was slightly below average, but when that number spiked to 11.4 in 2023, his walk rate (14.6%) increased as well.
In recent weeks, the Mets have optioned several veteran pitchers to Triple-A Syracuse, including Chris Devenski, Génesis Cabrera, José Ureña, Austin Warren, and Sean Reid-Foley. New York's major league bullpen features Edwin Díaz, Ryne Stanek, A.J. Minter, and Dedniel Núñez, among others.
Hobbs, likely set for his first taste of Triple-A action this season, may have a clearer path to innings — and potentially a big-league call-up down the road — with his new organization.