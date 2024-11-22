New York Mets Urged to Sign Star Infielder as Juan Soto Backup Plan
The New York Mets' top priority in free agency is superstar outfielder Juan Soto, and rightfully so. However, there is another logical Plan B option for the team to pursue.
Shortstop Willy Adames is coming off a career-year with the Milwaukee Brewers and is open to a position change depending on the club he signs with.
Should the Mets lose out on the Soto sweepstakes, ESPN insider Jeff Passan believes Adames would be the perfect fallback signing for New York.
"Yes, the Mets can -- and would -- complement Soto with more free agent spending, but if he chooses to go elsewhere, not all is lost," Passan wrote. "Patience is difficult for a team that hasn't won a World Series in nearly three decades, and particularly hard for a franchise with a fan base as prone to letdowns as the Mets', but New York has ample options for perpetual success even without Soto. And it can start by shifting (Mark) Vientos from third to first and forming perhaps the best left side of the infield in baseball."
Vientos had a breakout campaign of his own in 2024, where he slashed .266/.322/.516 with a .838 OPS, 27 home runs and 71 RBIs in 111 games. He also stepped up in October with a .327/.362/.636 slash line, a .998 OPS, five homers and 14 RBIs (franchise record) in 13 postseason games.
And keep in mind, Vientos began the regular season in the minor leagues, taking over for the struggling Brett Baty at third base in late-May.
But there is some question as to whether Vientos can stick at third base in the long-term. The 24-year-old was not a liability at the hot corner last season, but graded as a negative defender, posting -6 defensive runs saved and -6 Outs Above Average.
If the Mets don't retain franchise cornerstone first baseman Pete Alonso, and miss out on Soto, this paves the way to ink Adames, stick him at third and shift Vientos to the opposite corner of the diamond.
While serving in the same position in Milwaukee, Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns acquired Adames from the Tampa Bay Rays back in 2021. Adames put up big numbers during his three and a half year tenure with the Brewers, and hit .251/.331/.462 with a .793 OPS, 32 homers and 112 RBIs in 161 games last season.
The Mets are full steam ahead on Soto, but Adames would be a strong pivot option to pair with NL MVP runner-up shortstop Francisco Lindor on the left side of the infield.