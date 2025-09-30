New York Mets veteran starter might avoid offseason surgery
After enduring an injury-riddled and disappointing season, this New York Mets starting pitcher may not have to undergo surgery this offseason.
Andy Martino of SNY reported on Tuesday that starting pitcher Sean Manaea might not need surgery to remove the loose bodies from his left elbow over the winter. These loose bodies were discovered during his rehab assignment back in June, but Manaea was still able to pitch with them.
Manaea started the Mets' final game of the season on Sunday against the Miami Marlins; he recorded just five outs and was removed in the bottom of the second inning after issuing two walks.
It was a frustrating season for the lefty, who was poised to build off the career year he had in 2024 during his first season with the Mets. Manaea missed nearly the first four months of the regular season after suffering a right oblique strain during spring training, followed by a setback that placed him on the 60-day injured list. After one of his rehab starts, the loose bodies were found but only temporarily slowed down his return to the majors.
It wouldn't be until the last game before the All-Star break that Manaea would make his much-anticipated season debut. The 33-year-old came out of the bullpen on July 13 against the Kansas City Royals in relief of starter Clay Holmes and was very effective; he tossed 3.1 innings, allowing one earned run on five hits and striking out seven despite also allowing a walk-off single to Nick Loftin to take the loss.
Manaea, however, wasn't able to build off his impressive first appearance during the second half of the season. Across 10 starts, the lefty hurler posted a 5.76 ERA and failed to go beyond six innings in any of those starts. Manaea would be moved to the bullpen on September 14.
The Mets would end up utilizing Manaea out of the bullpen as a piggyback start with Holmes, who was also struggling with his command towards the end of the season. While the first time around worked for the Amazins' as Manaea pitched the final five innings after Holmes on September 16 against the San Diego Padres, he still struggled throughout the season.
In 15 games (12 starts) this season, Manaea went a disappointing 2-4 with a 5.64 ERA, 75 strikeouts and a WHIP of 1.22 across 60.2 innings pitched. Although the hope is that the veteran can bounce back with a healthy 2026, it's clear that the Mets shouldn't rely on him to be the ace of the staff.