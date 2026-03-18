The Mets’ Biggest Concern Heading Into the 2026 Season

The New York Mets are counting on Sean Manaea to recapture his dominant 2024 form after a disappointing 2025 campaign.

And during his third Grapefruit League start of the spring on Tuesday against the Miami Marlins, Manaea looked encouraging. The lefty retired all 12 batters he faced during his four innings of work while striking out four batters.

Sean Manaea tosses four perfect innings today against the Marlins



His fastball topped out at 89.9 MPH pic.twitter.com/oT7bGo91Dx — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) March 17, 2026

Despite faring much better than his two prior outings this spring, Manaea has yet to top 90 mph on his fastball as he's topped out at just 89.9 at this point. This latest outing for the 33-year-old saw his four-seam fastball sit at just 88.3 mph, which remains a handful of ticks below his average velocity from his last outing and his average velocity last season.

However, Manaea is confident that his velocity will rise with Opening Day just nine days away.

Sean Manaea is not concerned about his velocity

Mar 6, 2026; Jupiter, Florida, USA; New York Mets pitcher Sean Manaea (59) pitches against the Miami Marlins during the first inning at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images | Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

Manaea not only said that he felt "really good" during his outing against the Marlins, but he's also not letting the lack of high velocity bother him.

"It's low, but I feel good," Manaea said to reporters following his start. "I'm not concerned about it whatsoever. We get up to Citi Field, get some adrenaline going, it'll shoot back up."

“At the end of the day, I feel good, I’m not concerned,” Manaea added. “I know once I get up to Citi Field and get some adrenaline going, it’ll shoot back up, but right now it is what it is.”

"It's low, but I feel good - I'm not concerned about it whatsoever. We get up to Citi Field, get some adrenaline going, it'll shoot back up."



Sean Manaea on his fastball velocity being under 90 MPH: pic.twitter.com/q44r7lAeW9 — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) March 17, 2026

New York is hoping that Manaea can at least stay healthy this season; he missed nearly the first four months of 2025 with an oblique injury, while suffering multiple setbacks due to loose bodies in his left arm. The lefty would only end up appearing in 15 games (12 starts) last year, logging a 2-4 record with a disappointing 5.64 ERA, 75 strikeouts and a WHIP of 1.22 in just 60.2 innings.

While Mets manager Carlos Mendoza admitted that it may take some time for Manaea's velocity to return, he is also not concerned about it and is hoping Manaea can play an important role in the rotation this season.

"We don't know. I would say yes...but it might take some time," Mendoza said. “He’s a guy we missed and we felt it. He’s one of those guys who can carry a team. When he’s throwing well, he takes pride in going deep in games and giving the team a chance to win -- he’s a big part of what we’re doing here.”

Carlos Mendoza is asked if the Mets expect Sean Manaea's velocity to tick up:



"We don't know. I would say yes...but it might take some time." pic.twitter.com/0ANvSJ1yhd — SNY (@SNYtv) March 17, 2026

With Opening Day on the horizon, the expectation is that Manaea will make one more Grapefruit League start this spring. The Mets are hoping that his potential final outing of the spring can provide encouraging results, at least velocity-wise, that could translate into the regular season.

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