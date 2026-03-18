The Mets’ Biggest Concern Heading Into the 2026 Season
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The New York Mets are counting on Sean Manaea to recapture his dominant 2024 form after a disappointing 2025 campaign.
And during his third Grapefruit League start of the spring on Tuesday against the Miami Marlins, Manaea looked encouraging. The lefty retired all 12 batters he faced during his four innings of work while striking out four batters.
Despite faring much better than his two prior outings this spring, Manaea has yet to top 90 mph on his fastball as he's topped out at just 89.9 at this point. This latest outing for the 33-year-old saw his four-seam fastball sit at just 88.3 mph, which remains a handful of ticks below his average velocity from his last outing and his average velocity last season.
However, Manaea is confident that his velocity will rise with Opening Day just nine days away.
Sean Manaea is not concerned about his velocity
Manaea not only said that he felt "really good" during his outing against the Marlins, but he's also not letting the lack of high velocity bother him.
"It's low, but I feel good," Manaea said to reporters following his start. "I'm not concerned about it whatsoever. We get up to Citi Field, get some adrenaline going, it'll shoot back up."
“At the end of the day, I feel good, I’m not concerned,” Manaea added. “I know once I get up to Citi Field and get some adrenaline going, it’ll shoot back up, but right now it is what it is.”
New York is hoping that Manaea can at least stay healthy this season; he missed nearly the first four months of 2025 with an oblique injury, while suffering multiple setbacks due to loose bodies in his left arm. The lefty would only end up appearing in 15 games (12 starts) last year, logging a 2-4 record with a disappointing 5.64 ERA, 75 strikeouts and a WHIP of 1.22 in just 60.2 innings.
While Mets manager Carlos Mendoza admitted that it may take some time for Manaea's velocity to return, he is also not concerned about it and is hoping Manaea can play an important role in the rotation this season.
"We don't know. I would say yes...but it might take some time," Mendoza said. “He’s a guy we missed and we felt it. He’s one of those guys who can carry a team. When he’s throwing well, he takes pride in going deep in games and giving the team a chance to win -- he’s a big part of what we’re doing here.”
With Opening Day on the horizon, the expectation is that Manaea will make one more Grapefruit League start this spring. The Mets are hoping that his potential final outing of the spring can provide encouraging results, at least velocity-wise, that could translate into the regular season.
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Logan VanDine is a contributing writer for On SI's Mets. Logan is a graduate of Rider University where he majored in Sports Media and minored in Sports Studies. During his time at Rider, Logan worked for Rider's radio station, 107.7 The Bronc as a sports host, producer and broadcaster, and for the school's paper: The Rider News. He began his time with The Rider News as a section writer for sports and was a copy editor for two years followed by being one of the sports editors during his senior year. Logan also placed third in the New Jersey Press Foundation Awards for sports feature writing. Aside from his work at On SI, he is also a writer for FanSided covering the New York Giants and Mets and also covers the Giants for Total Apex Sports. Give him a follow on X: @VandineLogan