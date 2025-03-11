New York Mets young promising arm set to make spring debut
The New York Mets drafted Nolan McLean in the third round of the 2023 MLB Draft, dreaming of developing the Queens version of Shohei Ohtani. McLean, a hard-hitting infielder with a big arm on the mound, was viewed as the Mets’ chance at a two-way star, but as his development progressed, McLean’s arm was way too impressive not to pitch full-time.
Now, the 23-year-old is a full-time pitcher and will take the mound on Tuesday to make his spring debut.
McLean’s 2024 was split last season with the High-A Brooklyn and Double-A Binghamton as the righty put up a 3.78 ERA and 1.25 WHIP in 25 starts. He struck out 116 batters across 109.2 innings, flashing signs of greatness that Mets brass couldn’t ignore.
McLean's four- and two-seam fastballs top out at 98 mph. He backs up his fastballs with a sweeping slider reaching up to 20” of horizontal movement. His curveball and cutter are effective, regularly leading to whiffs and weak contact.
The Mets are betting on McLean as a pitcher and are excited to see what he can do, as pitching is now his full-time job. The right-hander is the No. 5 ranked prospect in the Mets' farm system and their second-highest ranked pitcher behind No. 1 prospect Brandon Sproat.
McLean makes his spring debut with the team later today. If all goes well, he will open the 2025 season back in Binghamton, and if his development stays on track, he could reach Triple-A Syracuse quickly during his 2025 campaign.
The Mets are concerned about the future of their rotation, and McLean’s development alongside Sproat could shape their injury-filled rotation beyond the 2025 season. Names like Jonah Tong and Jonathan Pintaro could wind up joining the fold as well.
McLean is no longer focused on the batters box or the infield. He is committed to pitching, and this afternoon is his next step in showing why the Mets made him a full-time pitcher.
If McLean’s stuff looks anything like it did at the end of last season, the Mets have made the right decision to make him a full-time pitcher, and he might be a staple in their rotation for years to come.