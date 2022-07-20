Skip to main content

Ex-New York Mets OF Michael Conforto Drawing Interest From Teams

Ex-New York Mets outfielder Michael Conforto drawing interest from teams.

It appears that this former New York Mets outfielder still has a chance to play this season. 

As Michael Conforto continues to rehab from April shoulder surgery, teams have begun to check in on the 29-year-old now that he is no longer tied to a compensatory draft pick. 

Conforto's agent, Scott Boras told The New York Post's baseball podcast: The Show that his client's market is starting to heat up a bit. With the conclusion of the 2022 MLB draft on July 19, clubs are free to sign players that rejected a qualifying offer last offseason, without surrendering a compensatory pick. 

Boras to The Post:

“Ironically, now that the draft is over, is that there’s no compensation associated with signing Michael, and we’ve got four phone calls this morning. Michael, he has extraordinary healing powers and the doctors are saying as we walk through this, there’s potential for him potentially hitting in September certainly and we have to see … how his rehab goes to fulfill that expectation. But there is very strong interest by some very good teams.”

If Conforto is going to play in 2022, it will likely be in September as a DH. Boras added that one of the teams that has shown interest is not located in the United States. By process of elimination, there's a strong possibility said team is the Toronto Blue Jays.

Conforto was selected by the Mets in the first-round of the 2014 MLB draft out of Oregon State University. He went on to spend seven seasons in Queens from 2015 to 2021, while making the All-Star team in 2017. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Conforto struggled mightily in his walk-year a season ago, batting .232 with 14 home runs, 55 RBIs and a .729 OPS in 125 games. 

After injuring his shoulder during the lockout, Conforto opted to undergo surgery in the spring. As long as his rehab continues to trend in the right direction, he still has a chance to sign with a team during the regular-season, before likely hitting the free agent market again this winter. 

Read More:

- MLB Insider says Mets 'Seem to Love' This All-Star Slugger

- Mets Push Jacob deGrom's Sim Game Back due to Shoulder Soreness

- Mets to 'Explore' Trade for Juan Soto

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport), be sure to bookmark Inside The Mets and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Michael ConfortoNew York Mets

Read More

Ex-New York Mets OF Michael Conforto Drawing Interest From Teams

10 seconds ago

New York Mets 1B Coach Wayne Kirby Undergoes Prostate Cancer Surgery

3 hours ago

MLB Pipeline says New York Mets had Best Haul in Draft

4 hours ago
Jun 8, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; New York Mets manager Buck Showalter, bench coach Glenn Sherlock and first base coach Wayne Kirby (from left) look on during the playing of the national anthem before the game against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park.
News

New York Mets 1B Coach Wayne Kirby Undergoes Prostate Cancer Surgery

By Pat Ragazzo3 hours ago
Kevin Parada is congratulated by Rob Manfred, commissioner of Major League Baseball, after he was selected by the New York Mets as the 11th player in the MLB draft at XBOX Plaza at LA Live on July 17, 2022.
News

MLB Pipeline says New York Mets had Best Haul in Draft

By Rob Piersall4 hours ago
Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron
News

MLB Insider says New York Mets 'Seem to Love' This All-Star Slugger

By Pat Ragazzo9 hours ago
Mar 27, 2022; Port St. Lucie, Florida, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) throws a pitch in the first inning during spring training against the St. Louis Cardinals at Clover Park.
News

New York Mets Push Jacob deGrom's Sim Game Back due to Shoulder Soreness

By Pat Ragazzo21 hours ago
LSU pitcher Paul Gervase (35)
News

New York Mets' Day 3 Draft Results

By Pat Ragazzo23 hours ago
Jun 23, 2021; New York City, New York, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Ender Inciarte (11) rounds the baes after hitting a home run against the New York Mets at Citi Field.
News

New York Mets Lose Outfield Depth as Gold Glover Elects Free Agency

By Pat RagazzoJul 19, 2022
Jul 16, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) reaches first on a fielding error committed by Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) during the third inning at Angel Stadium.
News

New York Mets' Pete Alonso on Shohei Ohtani: 'He'd be More Than Welcome in Queens'

By Pat RagazzoJul 19, 2022
Jul 18, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) embraces Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez (44) after being defeated in the second round during the 2022 Home Run Derby at Dodgers Stadium.
News

New York Mets' Pete Alonso Falls Short of History in Home Run Derby

By Pat RagazzoJul 18, 2022