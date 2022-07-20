Ex-New York Mets OF Michael Conforto Drawing Interest From Teams

It appears that this former New York Mets outfielder still has a chance to play this season.

As Michael Conforto continues to rehab from April shoulder surgery, teams have begun to check in on the 29-year-old now that he is no longer tied to a compensatory draft pick.

Conforto's agent, Scott Boras told The New York Post's baseball podcast: The Show that his client's market is starting to heat up a bit. With the conclusion of the 2022 MLB draft on July 19, clubs are free to sign players that rejected a qualifying offer last offseason, without surrendering a compensatory pick.

Boras to The Post:

“Ironically, now that the draft is over, is that there’s no compensation associated with signing Michael, and we’ve got four phone calls this morning. Michael, he has extraordinary healing powers and the doctors are saying as we walk through this, there’s potential for him potentially hitting in September certainly and we have to see … how his rehab goes to fulfill that expectation. But there is very strong interest by some very good teams.”

If Conforto is going to play in 2022, it will likely be in September as a DH. Boras added that one of the teams that has shown interest is not located in the United States. By process of elimination, there's a strong possibility said team is the Toronto Blue Jays.

Conforto was selected by the Mets in the first-round of the 2014 MLB draft out of Oregon State University. He went on to spend seven seasons in Queens from 2015 to 2021, while making the All-Star team in 2017.

Conforto struggled mightily in his walk-year a season ago, batting .232 with 14 home runs, 55 RBIs and a .729 OPS in 125 games.

After injuring his shoulder during the lockout, Conforto opted to undergo surgery in the spring. As long as his rehab continues to trend in the right direction, he still has a chance to sign with a team during the regular-season, before likely hitting the free agent market again this winter.

Read More:

- MLB Insider says Mets 'Seem to Love' This All-Star Slugger

- Mets Push Jacob deGrom's Sim Game Back due to Shoulder Soreness

- Mets to 'Explore' Trade for Juan Soto

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport), be sure to bookmark Inside The Mets and check back daily for news, analysis and more.