MLB Insider Projects 4 New York Mets to Make All-Star Team

Despite dealing with the injury bug yet again this year, the National League East-leading New York Mets have gotten off to a strong start in 2022.

So it should come as no surprise that their talented roster has a slew of candidates that could potentially be selected to the Midsummer Classic in July.

Earlier in the week, MLB insider Jim Bowden of The Athletic projected four Mets to make the NL All-Star roster.

Bowden's List

Peter Alonso, first base (backup) — "Alonso leads all first basemen in home runs (16) and RBIs (54) and certainly could end up being voted in as the starter."

Francisco Lindor, shortstop (backup) — "Lindor has bounced back this season and is on pace for more than 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases, along with about 130 RBIs."

Brandon Nimmo, centerfielder (backup) — "Nimmo has been an on-base machine, posting a .368 mark this season."

Max Scherzer, pitcher (cracks the team on injured list) — "Scherzer is on the IL after suffering an oblique strain May 18, so he won’t count against my 12 pitchers for the team but I need to list him. If Scherzer (5-1, 2.54 ERA, 0.95 WHIP) is reinstated in time, someone on this list will have to be taken off."

The Snubs

While the four players Bowden pegged as potential All-Stars should come as no surprise, even Scherzer (oblique strain), who just began throwing bullpens and is progressing towards a rehab assignment, there were three Mets who just missed the list.

Bowden left out closer Edwin Diaz, second baseman/left fielder Jeff McNeil and right fielder Starling Marte.

However, McNeil has gotten off to an excellent start, slashing .314/.368/.443 with an .811 OPS and 28 RBIs entering play on Friday. These numbers exceed Bowden's projected starter at second base, Tommy Edman, and are far better than the struggling Ozzie Albies.

As for Diaz, the flame throwing righty has been elite this season, posting 11 saves, a 2.38 ERA and 41 strikeouts across 23 appearances.

Marte has been solid with seven home runs, 33 RBIs and a .757 OPS. But he will lose out to superstars Juan Soto and Mookie Betts, which is understandable.

