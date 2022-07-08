Skip to main content

New York Mets' Pete Alonso Details Custom Made Polar Bear Cleats

New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso details custom made Polar Bear cleats.

NEW YORK - The perfect footwear has been created for the Mets' power-hitting first baseman, who is nicknamed after a majestic Arctic creature. 

Pete Alonso will be a featured guest on MLB Network's show: "Play Ball" for a special segment called "Kickin It," presented by NIKE, on Saturday morning, July 9 at 10 a.m. eastern time. 

Within this recurring segment, some of the game's biggest stars around the league showcase their custom made cleats, while detailing the significance of them. And how fitting (pun intended) that Alonso has a special pair of Polar Bear kicks that he will get to introduce to the world.

Alonso's cleats are icy blue on the bottom, royal blue suede on the toe and heel, and are highlighted by the color orange to match with the Mets' home and away uniforms. But that's not the best part, the shoes also include Polar Bear claw marks on the heels as well.

"Ya gotta play up the Polar Bear thing," Alonso told MLB Network

"These (cleats) kind of show my personality a little bit, while also being styling out on the field," he added. "I love my nickname and I want to embrace it as much as possible."

Alonso mostly wears Air Jordans and Nike Blazers, but none of the shoes he owns are in mint condition. If he owns them, he wears them. Should Alonso ever get his own pair of Jordans, he already has an idea for a name: The Air Polar Bears.

Alonso is a finalist to start the National League All-Star Game at first base. He has won back-to-back Home Run Derby titles in 2019 and 2021 (event cancelled in 2020 due to pandemic), but he will only defend his Derby crown this year if the fans vote him in as the NL's starting first baseman over St. Louis Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt. Phase 2 of voting ended on July 8 at 2 p.m. eastern time and will be announced at 8 p.m. Friday night. 

