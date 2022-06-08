New York Mets lose Pete Alonso, Starling Marte to injury.

Just when it looked like nothing could stop these New York Mets, the team lost two crucial pieces of their lineup on Tuesday night at Petco Park.

First baseman Pete Alonso (hand) and right fielder Starling Marte (leg) both exited the Mets' matchup with the San Diego Padres in the second inning due to injury.

Alonso was plunked on the right hand/wrist area by a pitch from Yu Darvish, who hit three of the first five batters he faced. Alonso fell to the ground in significant pain, before being removed from the game. He is likely headed for X-Rays.

The Mets cannot afford to lose Alonso for any period of time, and will hold their breath regarding his test results. The 27-year-old has played like an MVP candidate throughout the first 57 games of the season, entering the night with an MLB-leading 54 RBIs. He is tied for the second-most home runs in baseball with 16, and is slashing .282/.360/.546 with a .906 OPS.

As for Marte, he appeared to hurt his left leg after getting caught stealing to end the top of the first inning. Although Marte was able to remain in the game to play right field in the bottom half, he was noticeably hobbled while jogging back to the visiting dugout following the final out. Marte was lifted from the game shortly thereafter.

The Mets provided an update to reporters at Petco Park afterward: Alonso's initial X-Rays came back negative on his right hand, so crisis averted - for now. He will undergo further imaging to confirm he does not have a fracture. Marte is dealing with left quad tightness and will undergo imaging.

Stay tuned for further updates on two key Mets position players.

