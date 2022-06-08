Skip to main content

New York Mets lose Pete Alonso, Starling Marte to Injury

New York Mets lose Pete Alonso, Starling Marte to injury.

Just when it looked like nothing could stop these New York Mets, the team lost two crucial pieces of their lineup on Tuesday night at Petco Park.

First baseman Pete Alonso (hand) and right fielder Starling Marte (leg) both exited the Mets' matchup with the San Diego Padres in the second inning due to injury.

Alonso was plunked on the right hand/wrist area by a pitch from Yu Darvish, who hit three of the first five batters he faced. Alonso fell to the ground in significant pain, before being removed from the game. He is likely headed for X-Rays.

The Mets cannot afford to lose Alonso for any period of time, and will hold their breath regarding his test results. The 27-year-old has played like an MVP candidate throughout the first 57 games of the season, entering the night with an MLB-leading 54 RBIs. He is tied for the second-most home runs in baseball with 16, and is slashing .282/.360/.546 with a .906 OPS. 

As for Marte, he appeared to hurt his left leg after getting caught stealing to end the top of the first inning. Although Marte was able to remain in the game to play right field in the bottom half, he was noticeably hobbled while jogging back to the visiting dugout following the final out. Marte was lifted from the game shortly thereafter.

The Mets provided an update to reporters at Petco Park afterward: Alonso's initial X-Rays came back negative on his right hand, so crisis averted - for now. He will undergo further imaging to confirm he does not have a fracture. Marte is dealing with left quad tightness and will undergo imaging. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Stay tuned for further updates on two key Mets position players. 

Read More:

- Tylor Megill to Rejoin New York Mets on Road Trip

- MLB Insiders Link 'Best Catcher in Baseball' to Mets as Trade Deadline Target

- Pete Alonso Continues Historic Pace After Career-Best Month

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport), be sure to bookmark Inside The Mets and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Pete AlonsoStarling MarteNew York Mets

Read More

New York Mets lose Pete Alonso, Starling Marte to Injury

58 minutes ago

How Carlos Carrasco is Serving as Key Piece in New York Mets' Rotation

8 hours ago

Should New York Mets Sign Trevor Rosenthal?

9 hours ago
Jun 6, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco (59) throws a pitch against the San Diego Padres during the first inning at Petco Park.
News

How Carlos Carrasco is Serving as Key Piece in New York Mets' Rotation

By Rob Piersall8 hours ago
Should New York Mets sign Trevor Rosenthal?
News

Should New York Mets Sign Trevor Rosenthal?

By Pat Ragazzo9 hours ago
Jun 6, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; New York Mets third baseman Eduardo Escobar (10) gestures after hitting a two-RBI triple during the ninth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Escobar hit for the cycle.
News

Eduardo Escobar Becomes First New York Mets Player to hit for Cycle in 10 Years

By Pat Ragazzo12 hours ago
Mets' Tylor Megill endures nightmarish outing in career-worst start.
News

Tylor Megill to Rejoin New York Mets on Road Trip

By Pat RagazzoJun 6, 2022
Jun 5, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; New York Mets relief pitcher Adonis Medina (68) celebrates the victory against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium.
News

Adonis Medina Looking Like Steal Pick Up For New York Mets

By Rob PiersallJun 6, 2022
MLB insiders link 'best catcher in baseball' to New York Mets as trade deadline target.
News

MLB Insiders Link 'Best Catcher in Baseball' to New York Mets as Trade Deadline Target

By Pat RagazzoJun 6, 2022
Jun 5, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; New York Mets relief pitcher Adonis Medina (68) celebrates the victory against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium.
News

New York Mets Survive to Split Series With Dodgers in Wild Extra Inning Win

By Pat RagazzoJun 5, 2022
Mets starter Tylor Megill shattered all expectations in his first career Opening Day start, leading his team to a victory over the Nationals to open up the regular-season.
News

New York Mets Pitcher Tylor Megill Passes Big Test in Rehab Start

By Pat RagazzoJun 5, 2022