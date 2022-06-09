Skip to main content

New York Mets to Receive Much-Needed Rotation Help Amid Starting Pitching Rut

New York Mets to receive much-needed rotation help amid starting pitching rut.

He's baaaaack - and just in the nick of time. 

The New York Mets' starting rotation has struggled immensely since Max Scherzer went down with an oblique strain on May 18, posting a 5.28 ERA during this span. Chris Bassitt, the Mets' interim No. 1 starter, has produced a 7.62 ERA in his last five starts, and was roughed up again for seven runs (six earned) against the San Diego Padres on Wednesday night. 

Luckily, this unit is about to get a major reinforcement back, which could inject new life into a faltering group.

The Mets will activate Tylor Megill from the IL on Friday to start in their series opener in Anaheim against the Los Angeles Angels. Megill rejoined the Mets in San Diego on Monday, before tossing a bullpen during the week, which deemed him ready for action. 

Megill tossed 3 2/3 innings on 53 pitches in his lone rehab start, meaning he will only be stretched out for about 70-75 pitches across four or five innings in his first outing back with the big-league club on Friday. Trevor Williams or David Peterson could pitch in long relief behind him tomorrow, depending on which hurler the Mets choose to remove from their rotation with the return of Megill. 

Megill has not pitched for the Mets since May 11, in which he was tagged for a career-high eight earned runs against the Washington Nationals. A few days later, it was discovered that the 26-year-old was dealing with biceps tendinitis, thus landing him on the shelf for close to a month.

Now the righty is back, his arm feels great, and the Mets will hope he can recapture some version of the pitcher, who posted a 4-1 record and 2.93 ERA across his first six starts, prior to his latest clunker of an outing in D.C. 

Megill did a superb job in stepping up to fill-in for injured ace Jacob deGrom throughout the first six weeks of the regular season. The Mets need him to be the savior once more, as their rotation has been going through a significant rut since losing him and Scherzer. 

Mets Dodge Serious Injury Disaster With Pete Alonso, Starling Marte

Should New York Mets Sign Trevor Rosenthal?

MLB Insiders Link 'Best Catcher in Baseball' to Mets as Trade Deadline Target

