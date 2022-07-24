Skip to main content

Report: New York Mets Still Scouting Trey Mancini

Report: New York Mets still scouting Trey Mancini
The Mets aren't done looking for a bat after landing DH/first baseman Daniel Vogelbach in a trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday, which saw them give up promising rookie reliever Colin Holderman

According to SNY insider Andy Martino, the Mets have continued to scout Orioles slugger Trey Mancini during Baltimore's weekend series with the Yankees at Camden Yards. 

For the past several weeks, rival executives in the National League have been under the impression that Mancini is one of the Mets' top bat targets of interest. The 30-year-old would serve as a DH option, but can play first base and both corner outfield spots, which is the type of positional versatility that the Mets value. 

"In general, I'm going to value positional versatility - unless we're talking about complete impact level players," general manager Billy Eppler said on Friday of possible future offensive additions. 

The Mets' offense has scored a total of just two runs in back-to-back losses to the San Diego Padres in their first series coming out of the All-Star break. The Atlanta Braves are right on their heels at just one game back in the NL East. 

New York has struggled to create runs in recent weeks, and while acquiring Vogelbach, who crushes right-handed pitching (.896 OPS, 149 wRC+ vs. righties), is a start, they're not finished going after additional offensive help.

As sources told me and Michael Marino recently, the Mets are one of several teams to present a trade offer to the Washington Nationals for first baseman/DH Josh Bell and a MLB reliever, which would send an upper level minor league starting pitcher and outfielder to D.C. No agreement appears to be close or imminent at the moment. 

For now, Bell, Mancini and others are potential bat options for the Mets ahead of the August 2 deadline. 

Mets Discussed Trade Offer With Nationals for Josh Bell

- Mets Acquire 1B/DH Daniel Vogelbach From Pirates

- Jacob deGrom to Make at Least 1 More Rehab Start Before Mets Return

