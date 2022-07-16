Skip to main content

New York Mets Injury Updates: Trevor May

He's getting closer.

New York Mets setup man Trevor May, who has been on the IL since May 2, is scheduled to face live hitters on Sunday down in Port St. Lucie at the team's spring training facility. 

The plan is for May to throw several live batting practice sessions during the All-Star break, before beginning a rehab assignment shortly afterward. 

Once the second half commences, it should not take too many rehab outings, before May is deemed ready to rejoin the Mets' bullpen. This puts him on track for a late-July return. 

May tried pitching through an arm issue earlier in the season, which resulted in an ugly 8.64 ERA across eight appearances. Now he is healthy and should be close to reverting back to the productive reliever that posted a 3.59 ERA across 62 2/3 innings in 2021. 

May, 32, will likely re-enter the fold as a bridge arm to elite closer Edwin Diaz. The pair of relievers, who have served in this role, Drew Smith and Seth Lugo, have endured  ups and downs. Beyond Diaz, Adam Ottavino (2.67 ERA) has been the Mets' next most reliable reliever. The Mets are currently surveying the market in search of one, if not multiple, high-leverage relief arms ahead of the August 2 deadline. Righty David Robertson and lefty Andrew Chafin are potential fits.

