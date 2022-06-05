New York Mets pitcher Tylor Megill passes big test in rehab start.

LOS ANGELES - The New York Mets could soon be getting an important arm back in their rotation.

Starting pitcher Tylor Megill (biceps tendinitis) made a rehab start on Sunday for Double A Binghamton, reaching his goal of four innings/55 pitches by tossing 3 2/3 innings on 53 pitches. He touched 97-98 mph on his fastball, allowed two runs on three hits, while striking out five and not issuing a walk.

According to a source, Megill will receive an assessment at Citi Field on Monday, before the Mets determine whether he needs another rehab start or can rejoin them on their west coast road trip.

If Megill, 26, doesn't require an additional rehab outing, and is kept on his five-day schedule, this would put him in line to be activated from the IL on Friday to take the hill for the Mets in Anaheim against the Los Angeles Angels. This is also the next time Trevor Williams is due to start. Once Megill returns, Williams will be able to revert back to his role in long relief and spot starter.

Megill has not pitched for the Mets since May 11 when he got tagged for a career-high eight earned runs against the Washington Nationals. Shortly thereafter, he landed on the IL with a biceps issue. Prior to his last outing, the righty had a 4-1 record with a 2.93 ERA, and was a godsend in the rotation as Jacob deGrom's replacement.

The Mets are hoping that a now healthy Megill can recapture his previous form, which would be a major boost to a rotation that has seen its depth severely dwindle over the past few weeks.

