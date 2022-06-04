New York Mets' Jacob deGrom Throws First Bullpen Session Since Injury

LOS ANGELES - Jacob deGrom took a major step in his rehab.

On Saturday, deGrom got back on the mound for the first time since injuring his right scapula in late-March. The New York Mets' ace tossed a 19-pitch bullpen session in New York, throwing exclusively fastballs at "moderate intensity."

DeGrom has been throwing off flat ground for the last 3 1/2 weeks. Now, he will continue to ramp up with bullpen sessions, before facing live hitters. If all goes well, the Mets intend on sending deGrom out on a rehab assignment to stretch him out in preparation of rejoining the big-league rotation.

The 33-year-old has been on the IL since April 1. The Mets are taking things slow with their injured ace, but the hope is that he will be able to return sometime in July.

While deGrom still has several hurdles to clear, including a ramp up of the intensity of his bullpens, while mixing in his off speed pitches, Saturday was a big step in the right direction in the righty's recovery.

