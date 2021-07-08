Sports Illustrated home
Notebook: Mets-Pirates Rained Out, Nimmo Dealing With Shoulder Soreness, Stock Optioned To Syracuse

Thursday's series opener between the New York Mets and Pittsburgh Pirates at Citi Field has been postponed due to more severe weather storms.
In the words of the great DJ Khaled in reference to all the postponed Mets games this season: "Anotha one."

The Mets suffered their second postponement in the last three days and third in the past week due to heavy rain storms and flooding. And they will now be forced to play their 10th doubleheader of the season, as well as four games in three days against the Pirates over the weekend.

The Mets and Pirates will make up tonight's game on Saturday, July 10 as part of a single-admission doubleheader beginning at 4:10 p.m. EST.

On the bright side, Steve Cohen and co. have answered the pleads from fans to eliminate the split-doubleheader. And so, those who ask shall receive. 

The first 12,000 fans in attendance will receive a replica Jacob deGrom jersey.

Fans who have a ticket to tonight's postponed game can either exchange it for Saturday's doubleheader or another home game this season, excluding the Sept. 10-12 Subway Series with the Yankees.

Nimmo Nicked Up Again

Prior to the Mets' latest rainout, Brandon Nimmo was out of the lineup again due to left shoulder soreness.

According to Luis Rojas, Nimmo banged up his shoulder on his diving catch in center field during Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader victory.

Fortunately, Nimmo responded well to treatment today, and would have been available off the bench if the team wound up playing, per Rojas.

Roster Move

The Mets optioned pitcher Robert Stock back to Triple-A this afternoon, and kept reliever Nick Tropeano, who served as the 27th man in yesterday's doubleheader, to take his spot on the roster. 

There's a strong chance that Tropeano will be needed on Sunday, as the Mets do not have a starter for their first half finale. Regardless of whether Jacob deGrom is able to throw a few innings or not, the Mets will likely go with an opener, which will require multiple bullpen arms in this contest.

Despite suffering the loss in Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Brewers, Stock delivered four solid innings in his Mets debut, allowing just two runs on four hits, while striking out five.

The right-hander would not have been able to pitch again prior to the All-Star break, which is why he was ultimately sent back down.

