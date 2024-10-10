One Underrated Factor in Mets' NLDS-Clinching Win
The New York Mets got another strong outing from Jose Quintana on Wednesday.
In New York's Game 4 win in the NLDS against the Philadelphia Phillies, the lefty tossed another gem that helped advance the Mets to the NLCS for the first time since 2015.
After going five-plus innings and allowing just two hits, with five strikeouts, two walks and one unearned run, Quintana made postseason franchise history for the Mets along the way.
According to Jessica Camerato of MLB.com, Quintana became the fifth pitcher in franchise history to have back-to-back starts going five innings or more without allowing an earned run in the postseason. The last Met to accomplish such a feat was Tom Glavine in 2006.
This start for Quintana comes after he went six scoreless innings against the Milwaukee Brewers where he struck out six batters and gave up just four hits and one walk in Game 3 of the Wild Card Series on October 3.
"I really trust in my stuff," Quintana said after his latest start, via MLB.com. "Everything worked properly, and I'm really glad to get this series here in New York in front of our fans. It means a lot for us."
The veteran starter who is set to be a free agent this offseason, had a great stretch of outings to close out the regular season and it has carried into the playoffs.
Quintana entered his start on Wednesday against the Phillies with an ERA of 0.64 over his last seven starts dating back to the regular season after posting a 5.63 ERA in August. He also has not allowed a home run since August 20 against the Baltimore Orioles when former Met James McCann took him deep.
The 35-year-old has quite simply been dominant for the Mets over his last several outings. The team will be hoping he can keep this stretch going in the NLCS as the Mets will take on either the San Diego Padres or Los Angeles Dodgers in that series which will begin on Sunday.