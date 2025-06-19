Pedro Martinez predicts Mets will trade for All-Star infielder
After having caught fire earlier this month, New York Mets third baseman Brett Baty has since come back down to earth.
In his past 30 games, Baty (who is currently day-to-day with a groin injury) has a sub-par .657 OPS. And much of this comes while Mark Vientos (who has also struggled this year, posting a .678 regular season OPS) has been sidelined due to injury.
Therefore, while it once seemed like the Mets had a surplus of talent at the infield's hot corner, they approach the trade deadline with it potentially being a position they could trade for.
And during a recent live stream with Bleacher Report, MLB legend and former Mets pitcher Pedro Martinez predicted that New York would make a trade for one of baseball's best power-hitting third basemen.
"After looking at the way things are shaping up, I think [Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suárez] would be a great bat to have in New York... the Mets could use him," Martinez said. He later added, "The presence of that big bat in the lineup... for the Mets, who really need some help in that corner, I think he'll be a great fit."
Martinez also added that he predicts Suárez will either be traded to the Mets or the New York Yankees before this year's trade deadline.
Suárez has broken through as a massive power threat, posting 21 home runs, 58 RBIs, and an .825 OPS for Arizona this season.
It will be interesting to see whether the Mets try and acquire additional bats via trade in the coming weeks, or if they'll instead focus on bolstering their pitching staff.