Mets Still Have One Trade to Make Before Opening Day

The New York Mets should make one more trade before Opening Day, which is approaching in just over two weeks.

And that trade is shipping Mark Vientos out of town.

The Mets were very open to trading Vientos this offseason, as Mets On SI first reported back in December.

Vientos, following his breakout season in 2024 where he hit 27 home runs, had a down year last season. The 26-year-old hit just .233/.289/.413 with a .702 OPS, 17 homers, 61 RBI and a -0.2 bWAR in 121 games. He also ranked third-to-last in baseball with -7 Outs Above Average at third base.

Vientos still has upside as well as four years of club control. For that, he should be able to get the Mets something solid in return. Potentially a relief pitcher that can help the big-league bullpen this year? Teams in need of power should be clamoring for a young controllable bat like Vientos.

Why it Makes Sense

Feb 17, 2026; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; New York Mets third baseman Mark Vientos (27) gets ready to bat during the New York Mets spring training workouts at Clover Park. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images | Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

Given he's blocked at first base by Jorge Polanco, DH by Brett Baty and third base by Bo Bichette, now would be the time for president of baseball operations David Stearns to deal him.

There's a chance that Vientos and Baty can platoon at DH to get their at-bats, but Baty has proven he can play everyday and brings more versatility. Baty slashed .254/.313/.435 with a .748 OPS, 18 homers, 50 RBI and a 3.1 bWAR in 130 games last season.

The Mets would be better off rotating Baty, Polanco and Bichette between first, third and DH. Vientos is more of a DH type player as a result of his struggles on defense. He doesn't fit a Mets roster that Stearns constructed to improve run prevention.

This is why the Mets need to make one more trade before Opening Day and that's the dealing of Vientos.

Why They Wouldn't

Going back to the fact that Vientos has four years of club control remaining and a ton of upside.

Vientos is just two years removed from a 2024 campaign in which he slugged 27 homers, slashed .266/.322/.516 with a .837 OPS, 71 RBI and a 3.1 bWAR in 111 games. He also set the Mets' single postseason RBI record.

If he can recapture his 2024 form at a consistent rate, the Mets would be kicking themselves if they dumped him to another team for short-term gain.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.