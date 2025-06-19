Insider pinpoints Mets' trade deadline focus
While the New York Mets' starting pitcher corps still has the best collective ERA in baseball, their situation looks a lot more dire than it did just a few weeks ago.
This is owed to injuries to Kodai Senga and Tylor Megill, along with the recent struggles of Griffin Canning. Clay Holmes and David Peterson have continued to pitch great this season, but the Mets' rotation depth has suffered a clear blow as the trade deadline approaches. And while Sean Manaea and Frankie Montas are close to returning, Montas' form during his rehab assignments hasn't inspired confidence.
One thing that hasn't changed of late is the team's need for a left-handed reliever, which is owed to A.J. Minter and Danny Young suffering season-ending injuries.
New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman explained how all of this pertains to the Mets' trade deadline strategy during a June 18 episode of his Bleacher Report live stream.
"[The Mets] are going to be looking at pitching at the deadline," Heyman said. "You may look at it and say, 'Well, you know, their pitching has been better.' I think they will be looking at pitching."
Heyman later added, "Mets pitching issues, I think they're going to be a buyer at the deadline... Clay Holmes has been very good, Peterson has been very good. Senga was great... so they're in pretty good position compared to most, plus they've got the best ERA. But they're gonna be looking at pitching, starting, and relief. And certainly a lefty reliever at the deadline."
While Heyman didn't mention any specific targets the Mets could pursue, several names will surely be mentioned as the July 31 deadline continues to approach.