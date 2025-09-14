Pete Alonso makes New York Mets history
The New York Mets' losing skid is over.
New York finally snapped their season-long eight-game losing streak on Sunday, as Pete Alonso slugged an opposite-field three-run homer to propel the Mets to a 5-2, 10-inning victory.
It has been an excellent season for Alonso, who now has 34 home runs (fourth in the National League) and 117 RBI (second in the NL behind Kyle Schwarber). This long ball for Alonso was also a historic one for him: it was the fifth walk-off home run of Alonso's career, which is a new Mets record, according to Sarah Langs.
Alonso has certainly made 2025 the year to cement himself in the Mets' record books. The Polar Bear previously became New York's all-time home run leader when he hit his 253rd career homer on August 12, surpassing Darryl Strawberry. He is now up to 260 career long balls, with perhaps no other player on the Mets catching Alonso for a very long time, especially if he signs long-term.
Despite having many other clutch home runs throughout his career, Alonso still thinks every one of his game-ending blasts is special.
"Every walk-off homer is sick," Alonso said after the game.
Alonso was also praised by manager Carlos Mendoza for his ability to hit home runs in crucial moments.
"His ability to stay locked in, his ability to slow the game down and don't get too big, he's powerful, all he's gotta do is touch it pretty much and the ball is gonna go," Mendoza said. "He's an elite hitter and a clutch hitter. When you look up at his numbers, he's special."
Before Sunday's walk-off win, it had been a nightmare stretch for New York. From seeing their veteran starters struggle, followed by the bullpen imploding late in games and the offense failing to come through with runners in scoring position, the Mets definitely needed this game in the worst possible way.
Alonso and the Mets are now hoping this win can get them back on track with just 12 games to go in the regular season. After their off-day on Monday, they will face off against the San Diego Padres for a three-game series in what could be a make-or-break series for them. San Diego swept the Mets at Petco Park back in July and comfortably holds the second Wild Card spot in the NL.