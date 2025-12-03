These two teams named most likely landing spots for Pete Alonso

The Winter Meetings are quickly approaching, set to begin next week on December 8th. Once they kick off, the free agent market should start moving fast, with plenty of players coming off the board. One of the most coveted names available is Pete Alonso, and his market could heat up any day now.

Alonso opted out of his contract with the New York Mets after re-signing with them on a two-year, $54 million deal prior to last season. He bet on himself in hopes of landing a bigger contract this offseason, and it looks like he might get exactly that.

Alonso posted the best batting average of his career at .271 while still showcasing his trademark power, smashing 38 home runs. He's expected to command a contract of at least four years and worth north of $100 million.

Former general manager says these two teams are most likely to sign Pete Alonso

In an article for The Athletic on December 3rd, former MLB general manager Jim Bowden ranked the top 10 Scott Boras clients heading into the Winter Meetings. Alonso notably became a Boras client before hitting free agency last offseason.

Bowden ranked Alonso as the top Boras client available this winter, and pointed out that among teams in the market for a first baseman, the New York Mets and Boston Red Sox look like the two most likely destinations for the soon-to-be 31-year-old.

This lines up with what’s been reported throughout the offseason, as the Mets and Red Sox are two big-market clubs actively in need of a first baseman heading into next year — and Alonso profiles as an ideal fit for both.

Bowden also noted that with Alonso coming off such a strong season, if the Mets don’t get more serious in negotiations, he could very well end up elsewhere.

The Mets have been among the most active clubs so far in the early offseason. They shook up their long-time core — which included Alonso — by trading Brandon Nimmo to the Texas Rangers for Marcus Semien. And just days ago, they signed Devin Williams to a three-year deal, while also remaining in the market to re-sign Edwin Díaz.

Outside of Alonso, the Mets’ current first base options would be Mark Vientos and Jeff McNeil. Neither has much experience at the position nor provides anywhere near the level of production Alonso brings.

Mets' president of baseball operations David Stearns has reiterated that he would love to have Alonso back in Queens next year.

The Polar Bear became the Mets’ all-time home run leader last season, now sitting at 264 career homers, and he has been a beloved figure in Queens since debuting in 2019. The question now is whether the Mets will make the push to keep him or if a team like the Red Sox could swoop in and land one of the biggest bats on the market.

