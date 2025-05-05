Inside The Mets

Report: Infielder Brett Baty to rejoin New York Mets

With Jesse Winker likely headed for the injured list, infielder Brett Baty will rejoin the New York Mets, per SNY.

Pat Ragazzo

Apr 16, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; New York Mets third baseman Brett Baty (7) throws the ball to home plate to get out Minnesota Twins left fielder Harrison Bader (12) on a fielders choice hit by center fielder Byron Buxton (25) during the sixth inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
Apr 16, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; New York Mets third baseman Brett Baty (7) throws the ball to home plate to get out Minnesota Twins left fielder Harrison Bader (12) on a fielders choice hit by center fielder Byron Buxton (25) during the sixth inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
In this story:

Help is reportedly on the way for the New York Mets, who are likely to lose DH/outfielder Jesse Winker to the injured list after he hurt his right side on Sunday.

According to SNY baseball insider Andy Martino, infielder Brett Baty will return to the Mets on Monday as the team gets ready to begin a series in Arizona against the Diamondbacks.

Baty was sent down to Triple-A Syracuse on April 24 after Jeff McNeil returned from the IL. Although he hit just .204/.246/.352 with a .598 OPS, Baty's bat was starting to heat up as he went 6 for his last 18 (.333 average) at the plate.

The Mets believe Winker's injury is an oblique issue, which could sideline him for a significant period of time. With Baty back, the Mets have another infielder and DH option while also bringing in a left-handed bat to replace Winker. McNeil will likely play more outfield in Winker's absence.

Baty, 25, went 3-for-10 in his three games with Syracuse this year. The infielder has been dealing with toe soreness, but it appears to be of low concern as he will now get called back up to the majors with Winker ailing.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Pat Ragazzo
PAT RAGAZZO

Pat Ragazzo is the main publisher and reporter for the Mets On SI site. He has been covering the Mets since 2018. Pat was selected as The Top Reporter & Publisher of the Year 2024 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry. He has appeared on several major TV Networks including: NBC4, CBS2, FOX5, PIX11 and NY1; and is a recurring guest on ESPN New York 880 AM and WFAN Sports Radio 101.9 FM. Pat is also the Mets insider for Barstool Sports personality Frank "The Tank" Fleming’s podcast. You can follow him on Twitter/X and Instagram: @ragazzoreport.

Home/News