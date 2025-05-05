Report: Infielder Brett Baty to rejoin New York Mets
Help is reportedly on the way for the New York Mets, who are likely to lose DH/outfielder Jesse Winker to the injured list after he hurt his right side on Sunday.
According to SNY baseball insider Andy Martino, infielder Brett Baty will return to the Mets on Monday as the team gets ready to begin a series in Arizona against the Diamondbacks.
Baty was sent down to Triple-A Syracuse on April 24 after Jeff McNeil returned from the IL. Although he hit just .204/.246/.352 with a .598 OPS, Baty's bat was starting to heat up as he went 6 for his last 18 (.333 average) at the plate.
The Mets believe Winker's injury is an oblique issue, which could sideline him for a significant period of time. With Baty back, the Mets have another infielder and DH option while also bringing in a left-handed bat to replace Winker. McNeil will likely play more outfield in Winker's absence.
Baty, 25, went 3-for-10 in his three games with Syracuse this year. The infielder has been dealing with toe soreness, but it appears to be of low concern as he will now get called back up to the majors with Winker ailing.