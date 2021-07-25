Report: Mets Have Shown Interest In Cubs Closer Craig Kimbrel

According to Mike Mayer of Metsmerized, the Mets have been showing interest in Cubs closer Craig Kimbrel. Plus some updates on the Jose Berrios, Josh Donaldson front.

While the Mets have expressed their confidence in closer Edwin Diaz, despite a shaky stretch as of late, that doesn't mean they aren't surveying the trade market for another high-leverage arm in the bullpen.

According to Mike Mayer of Metsmerized, the Mets have shown interest in Cubs closer Craig Kimbrel, and have their eyes on upgrading their 'pen with another impact pitcher ahead of next Friday's trade deadline.

Kimbrel has produced an All-Star campaign for the Cubs this season with a 0.51 ERA and 0.68 WHIP to go along with 61 strikeouts in 35.1 innings. He has also converted 22-of-24 save opportunities.

Coincidentally, Mets general manager Zack Scott was asked about Kimbrel on the Big Time Baseball Podcast on Tuesday, and had this to say:

"Craig's definitely having a great year, and obviously we have some history there in Boston, where he was great for us," said Scott. "But I think Edwin Diaz is a really good closer for us. I know he has struggled his last few outings, but I still believe in him. The stuff is still there, there has just been some execution issues. I'm still confident in him.....so I don't necessarily feel that it has to be a closer to add to our bullpen, we are just looking for good, quality arms that can help us in high-leverage (situations)."

While adding a "good, quality arm" would be ideal for the Mets' bullpen, Kimbrel is the top name available and would give the team another scary option to lock down games late. However, he will likely come with a high price tag.

As Scott mentioned, both he and the 33-year-old Kimbrel spent time in the Red Sox organization together from 2016-18, where they won a World Series in '18.

Additional Rumors

As Mayer also reported, the Mets have shown interest in multiple Twins players including: pitcher Jose Berrios, third baseman Josh Donaldson and left-handed closer Taylor Rogers.

According to Mayer, the Twins have sent scouts to the Mets' low-A St. Lucie game on Saturday night. And Minnesota has also been monitoring Mets' pitching prospect Junior Santos, who is just 19-years-old and tops out at 97 mph on his fastball.

But before you get overly excited by the mention of Berrios, Mayer says an additional team that has talked to the Twins about the right-hander believes that it will take a haul to get him.

Inside the Mets previously reported the Mets' interest in Berrios.