Report: Mets Have Shown Interest In Jose Berrios, Josh Donaldson

With the trade deadline approaching at the end of the month, the Mets have shown interest in Twins pitcher Jose Berrios and third baseman Josh Donaldson.

According to Dan Hayes of The Athletic, the Mets have expressed interest in Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Jose Berrios and also inquired about their third baseman Josh Donaldson.

As Hayes went on to note, the Mets have been heavily scouting the Twins in the past few weeks, but there has been little traction between the two-sides, so far.

It's starting to become evidently clear that the Twins are looking to unload Donaldson's contract, as the 35-year-old is owed $42 million total across the next two seasons. In order to move Donaldson, they will likely have to pair him with an attractive piece such as Berrios.

In 17 starts this season, Berrios has gone 7-3 with a 3.36 ERA and 1.10 WHIP, while striking out 106 batters across 101.2 innings. The addition of Berrios would instantly propel the first-place Mets into World Series contenders, as their pitching staff already holds the third-best staff ERA in baseball at 3.35.

Mets general manager Zack Scott spoke earlier this week, and indicated that the team is looking to acquire rotation help. However, it sounded like they are eyeing a backend starter.

While the Amazins' are hoping to upgrade their rotation, Scott referenced the dominance of their top three starters in Jacob deGrom, Taijuan Walker and Marcus Stroman, as the reason for not necessarily needing to acquire a top of the rotation arm.

Although Mets' owner Steve Cohen has made it clear that they would likely be willing to go over the luxury tax for the right player, the question still remains to be seen whether they would take on Donaldson's contract, which doesn't stack up well in the long-term.

Donaldson has slashed .249/.346/.484 with 13 home runs and 34 RBIs for the Twins this season. And while his bat is still serviceable and would provide a boost to an inconsistent Mets' offense, the price doesn't exactly make sense given his albatross of a contract.