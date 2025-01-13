Report: Mets Not Expected to Land Japanese Ace Roki Sasaki
During his January 7 appearance on Mets Hot Stove, SNY's MLB insider Andy Martino got honest about the New York Mets' chances of signing Japanese phenom Roki Sasaki.
"I'm not hearing a lot of optimism in the industry that the Mets will be the team for Roki Sasaki," Martino said on the show. "It seems as if what we see now in the rotation depth chart is going to be what they are rolling into the season with."
This comment didn't necessarily come as a surprise, considering that the sentiment throughout the Sasaki sweepstakes was that he would prefer playing for a team that's on the West Coast (specifically the Los Angeles Dodgers or San Diego Padres).
And now Mets fans know their full fate as it pertains to their team signing Sasaki, as per a January 13 update from Martino on X.
"Yankees and Mets not expected to sign Roki Sasaki , league sources say. Yankees have been told they’re out. Mets not expected to sign him either," Martino wrote.
Adding Sasaki would have been the perfect way to improve what has already been a sterling offseason for the New York Mets. However, at least Mets fans can take solace in the fact that their cross-town rival Yankees won't be signing Sasaki, either.
Then again, Sasaki heading to the Bronx would have been better for the Mets' chances of making it to the World Series, rather than him signing with the defending champion Dodgers or their NL West rival Padres.
Regardless, Mets fans won't see Sasaki pitching for their team in Queens this upcoming season.