Report: Mets' Steve Cohen to Meet With Juan Soto, Scott Boras
Things appear to be heating up a bit on the New York Mets and Juan Soto front.
According to Mike Puma of The New York Post, Mets owner Steve Cohen has a planned visit to Southern California next week, where he will be meeting with Soto and his agent Scott Boras.
Per Puma, a number of other owners are set to meet with Soto and Boras in the "coming weeks."
Beyond Soto, Boras represents several other high profile free agents such as Blake Snell, Corbin Burnes and Alex Bregman. The super agent also reps first baseman Pete Alonso, who could still re-sign with the Mets on a long-term contract.
It's currently unknown whether Cohen and the Mets would be willing to sign both Soto and Alonso to lucrative deals. For now, it seems that the Mets are prioritizing Soto in the early stages of free agency.
The Mets are one of seven teams that have been identified in the Soto sweepstakes thus far. As MLB insider Jon Heyman of The New York Post reported, the Mets, New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, Toronto Blue Jays, Boston Red Sox, San Francisco Giants and Tampa Bay Rays have all shown interest. There are also four "mystery teams" involved early on.
Soto, who just turned 26 last month, is likely to draw at least the second richest contract in baseball history after Shohei Ohtani landed a 10-year, $700 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers last winter.
In his walk-year with the Yankees, Soto was stellar, slashing .288/.419/.569 with a .988 OPS, 41 home runs (career-high) and 109 RBIs. He also helped lead the Bronx Bombers to their first World Series appearance since 2009.