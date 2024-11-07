Inside The Mets

Report: Mets' Steve Cohen to Meet With Juan Soto, Scott Boras

The New York Mets reportedly have their first scheduled in person visit with superstar free agent Juan Soto and his agent Scott Boras.

Oct 26, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Juan Soto (22) celebrates in the dugout after scoring on an RBI single by designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton (not pictured) in the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game two of the 2024 MLB World Series at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Things appear to be heating up a bit on the New York Mets and Juan Soto front.

According to Mike Puma of The New York Post, Mets owner Steve Cohen has a planned visit to Southern California next week, where he will be meeting with Soto and his agent Scott Boras.

Per Puma, a number of other owners are set to meet with Soto and Boras in the "coming weeks."

Beyond Soto, Boras represents several other high profile free agents such as Blake Snell, Corbin Burnes and Alex Bregman. The super agent also reps first baseman Pete Alonso, who could still re-sign with the Mets on a long-term contract.

It's currently unknown whether Cohen and the Mets would be willing to sign both Soto and Alonso to lucrative deals. For now, it seems that the Mets are prioritizing Soto in the early stages of free agency.

The Mets are one of seven teams that have been identified in the Soto sweepstakes thus far. As MLB insider Jon Heyman of The New York Post reported, the Mets, New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, Toronto Blue Jays, Boston Red Sox, San Francisco Giants and Tampa Bay Rays have all shown interest. There are also four "mystery teams" involved early on.

Soto, who just turned 26 last month, is likely to draw at least the second richest contract in baseball history after Shohei Ohtani landed a 10-year, $700 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers last winter.

In his walk-year with the Yankees, Soto was stellar, slashing .288/.419/.569 with a .988 OPS, 41 home runs (career-high) and 109 RBIs. He also helped lead the Bronx Bombers to their first World Series appearance since 2009.

