Report: Mets To Shakeup Coaching Staff

The overhaul continues.

After letting go of manager Luis Rojas earlier in the week, the Mets are set to shakeup their entire coaching staff.

According to Andy Martino of SNY, the Mets have granted permission to bench coach Dave Jauss, assistant pitching coach Jeremy Accardo, bullpen coach Ricky Bones, third base coach Gary DiSarcina, first base coach Tony Tarasco and major league field coordinator Brian Schneider to seek opportunities elsewhere.

This comes as no surprise as whoever the Mets bring in as their new manager will likely want to fill out the staff with his own guys.

The Mets have also re-assigned failed hitting coaches Hugh Quattlebaum and Kevin Howard back to the minor leagues. This duo replaced Chili Davis who was fired early in the 2021 season, but were unable to turn around the Mets' disappointing offense.

Howard will revert back to his initial role as team farm director, per Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record.

As for pitching coach Jeremy Hefner, the Mets have not given him permission to seek other work. The team holds a club option on Hefner and they are currently discussing his future role.

A number of these coaches came in during several different regimes, which is why the Mets are now cleaning house.

But with Hefner, the Mets value his ability to work with the pitching staff and he is viewed as one of the top young coaches in baseball.