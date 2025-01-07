Scott Boras Using Prince Fielder's Historic Deal as Comparison for Pete Alonso
With spring training on the horizon, New York Mets free agent first baseman Pete Alonso remains on the open market.
After turning down a seven-year, $158 million contract extension during the 2023 season and having a down offensive season last year, the move has not panned out for the 30-year-old slugger as teams across the league have started to address their needs at first base.
Even though ESPN insider Jeff Passan reported on Monday that he and the rest of the baseball world expect Alonso and the Mets to reunite on a shorter deal, this latest report may indicate why the power-hitting first baseman is still a free agent.
Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported on Tuesday that Alonso's agent Scott Boras is reportedly using the lucrative nine-year, $214 million deal Prince Fielder signed before the 2012 season with the Detroit Tigers as a comparison for what the Polar Bear should get.
Fielder was 28 when he signed that massive deal with the Tigers. After just two seasons playing under that deal, he was traded to the Texas Rangers in November 2013; Fielder ultimately was forced to retire during the 2016 season due to herniations in his neck, and the Rangers released him after the 2017 season with three years remaining on his current deal.
Despite Alonso putting up similar stats to Fielder's before signing his massive contract, teams across the league are not budging as Nightengale reported that teams are reluctant to go anywhere near that type of deal. Nightengale also reported that eight teams are "showing at least some interest" in Alonso with the Mets, San Francisco Giants, Los Angeles Angels, Toronto Blue Jays, and Boston Red Sox all expressing interest.
Even though Alonso had a career-worst .788 OPS during the 2024 season and his 34 home runs and 88 RBI are the lowest he's strung together aside from the COVID-shortened 2020 season, he has still proven to be one of the league's most prolific power hitters. His 226 career home runs are the second most by a player since entering the league in 2019 (behind only Aaron Judge), and he's just 26 homers shy from surpassing Darryl Strawberry as the Mets' all-time leader.
While Alonso will certainly make anyone's lineup across the league much better, it is still seeming increasingly likely that a short-term deal is heading his way with the Amazins' remaining the favorites to resign him.