Should the Mets pursue a trade for emerging Astros ace?
The New York Mets missed the playoffs this season after their starting rotation crumbled down the stretch. Knowing that improving the unit is crucial, they will undoubtedly look to acquire an ace this offseason.
2026 is looking poised to be a crucial year for manager Carlos Mendoza and company after the Mets entered 2025 with high expectations. While the offense performed well for the most part, it goes without saying that the pitching derailed their season due to a combination of poor performance and injuries.
Heading into the winter, both the rotation and bullpen are in need of reinforcements; in regards to the rotation, the team needs a clear-cut ace to take pressure off of Kodai Senga, David Peterson, and especially blossoming rookie Nolan McLean. Would a trade for this rapidly emerging arm help New York's beleaguered starting staff?
During an episode of The Mets Pod, hosts Connor Rogers and Joe DeMayo discussed whether a Garrett Crochet-type trade would be enough for the Mets to acquire ace starting pitcher Hunter Brown from the Houston Astros.
The prospects that the Mets could deal in a potential trade for Brown that Rogers and DeMayo floated would be Brandon Sproat (No. 5-ranked prospect), Jett Williams (No. 3-ranked prospect), Jacob Reimer (No. 6-ranked prospect) and Jonathan Santucci (No. 14-ranked prospect).
Read More: Insiders discuss growing possibility that Mets acquire Tarik Skubal
The Mets were reportedly interested in trading with the Chicago White Sox for Crochet last offseason, but the lefty ended up getting dealt to the Boston Red Sox in December 2024. Crochet then signed a six-year, $170 million contract extension with Boston, even before putting together a Cy Young-caliber campaign for them.
The Astros have not indicated that they will move Brown this offseason after the team missed the playoffs for the first time in 10 years, along with fellow ace Framber Valdez hitting the free agent market. However, if Houston does make Brown available for the right price, adding him to the Mets' rotation would certainly be intriguing.
The 2025 season was Brown's fourth big-league campaign, and was easily his best so far. In 31 starts, the 27-year-old reached personal bests in wins (12-9 record), ERA (2.43), WHIP (1.03), strikeouts (206) and innings pitched (185.1). Brown was also selected to his first All-Star Game this year.
A trade for Brown would certainly cost a lot for the Mets, considering he's under team control with Houston through the 2028 season. But with New York in desperate need of adding a frontline ace after seeing their veterans struggle this year, Hunter Brown's addition to the rotation would bring much-needed stability to the rotation.
Despite Tarik Skubal's name beginning to float around in potential trade talks due to lack of progress in extension discussions between him and the Detroit Tigers, a trade for Brown seems more feasible. Skubal would not only command an even greater trade return, but the reigning Cy Young winner is set to be a free agent after next season.