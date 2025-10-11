Should the Mets pursue Japan's next big star?
The 2025 season has come and gone for the New York Mets — and to say it was disappointing would be putting it lightly.
As the team looks ahead to a critical offseason, one intriguing name on the international market could help reshape their lineup: Japanese slugger Munetaka Murakami.
The Mets still have a strong core locked in for years, including Juan Soto, Francisco Lindor, and Brandon Nimmo. However, they also face major questions about pending free agents Pete Alonso and Edwin Díaz.
Beyond those decisions, they’ll need to strengthen key areas of weakness if they hope to return to World Series contention. One of those areas is third base — a spot Murakami could fill perfectly with his combination of power, discipline, and star potential.
Why signing Munetaka Murakami makes sense for the Mets
At just 25 years old, Munetaka Murakami has taken the baseball world by storm since making his debut in Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB) in 2018. A two-time MVP and four-time All-Star, Murakami has already launched 246 home runs in 892 career games.
In 2022, he made history by hitting 56 home runs — the most ever by a Japanese player in a single season. That remarkable campaign cemented his status as one of Japan’s brightest stars and put his name firmly on the radar of MLB scouts and fans alike.
For a New York Mets team in need of an identity shift, a new presence like Murakami could be exactly the change they need. On multiple fronts, the slugger is a good fit for the team.
First, he would significantly lengthen the lineup, one of New York’s biggest weaknesses in 2025. Beyond the top four stars in the order, the offense often thinned out quickly, putting too much pressure on the top half. Murakami’s power — which should translate well to the major leagues — would immediately help balance that lineup and provide much-needed depth.
Second, Murakami addresses a clear positional need. The Mets currently face uncertainty at both first and third base. While the team will likely look to retain Pete Alonso as their everyday first baseman, Murakami has the versatility to handle either corner infield spot. Roughly 75% of his career games have come at third base, with the rest at first — giving the Mets valuable flexibility.
Ideally, the Mets could retain Alonso and bring in Murakami, creating a deeper, more dangerous lineup. Third base remains an open question following a disappointing season from Mark Vientos, and while Brett Baty remains a viable option there, Baty also showed impressive poise and adaptability in his transition to second base, where he proved capable of handling everyday duties.
The idea of Murakami in Queens isn’t just speculation. Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reported that Murakami will be available for MLB teams to sign this winter and listed the Mets among the clubs expected to show interest. This aligns with an earlier report from Jon Heyman, who first linked the Mets to Murakami back in August.
With a clear need at third base, a desire to deepen the lineup, and a chance to add a legitimate star entering his prime, the Mets would be wise to make a serious run at Japan’s next big star this offseason.