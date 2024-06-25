Source: New York Mets Expected to Place Starling Marte on IL
The New York Mets already lost closer Edwin Diaz for 10 games and will now be without one of their hottest hitters for a few weeks.
The team is expected to place right fielder Starling Marte on the 10-day injured list, as a source told Sports Illustrated on Monday night.
The New York Post's Mike Puma first reported that Marte's imaging revealed bone inflammation in his right knee and the recommendation was for the outfielder to rest for the next 15 days.
Marte has swung the bat well over the course of the past month (.316 average, .859 OPS), so his trip to the IL comes at a poor time, as the Mets get set to face the New York Yankees in the Subway Series on Tuesday.
Marte's knee has been bothering him for the past few weeks or so, which has forced the Mets to rest him at certain points. On Saturday, the 35-year-old left the Mets' game against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field due to his ailing knee, prompting the team to send him back to New York for testing.
"It's one of those things where one day it's better and other days not so much, but it's something we've been battling with, and today was just one of those days where it just hurt more than most days," Marte told reporters on Saturday through an interpreter.
Now, he will be out for at least 15 days, and the Mets will hope they can get their rejuvenated slugger back by the end of his shutdown period. But time will tell whether rest and treatment will do the trick.
Marte underwent double groin surgery prior to the 2023 season and never looked healthy last year, playing in only 86 games and struggling immensely.
This season, he has bounced-back in a big way offensively, slashing .278/.328/.416 with a .745 OPS, 117 OPS+, seven home runs and 30 RBIs in 66 games.