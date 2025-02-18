Steve Cohen encouraged by increase in Season Ticket sales
The 2025 New York Mets are arguably the most highly anticipated team in the franchise's history. After falling two wins shy of a World Series appearance and signing star outfielder Juan Soto to a record deal, the Mets are one of the highly discussed teams in all of baseball.
Despite all of those positives, the Metropolitans were ranked 18th in attendance during their exciting 2024 run, which had "bothered" Steve Cohen. Since taking over in November 2020, the Mets have only cracked the top 10 in attendance once, that being in 2022 when they won 101 games off the back of adding Max Schrezer, Starling Marte, and more.
"I didn't like it. That really bothered me," Cohen said when asked about how the Mets ranked in attendance. "18th in attendance when we're right in the middle of a pennant race. I've said this before, the series against the Nationals, right before the final Phillies series, I think there were 18,000 fans in the stadium during a great pennant race."
However, the signing of Soto and the return of Pete Alonso have generated buzz that far surpasses that of the similarly-anticipated 2022 season. The offseason additions were made to improve one of the most beloved teams the Mets have ever fielded, which is further complimented by plenty of talented prospects on the cusp of reaching the majors. The likes of Drew Gilbert, Jett Williams, and Brandon Sproat have a great chance of debuting this season, which will only raise the excitement level as they join the likes of Lusiangel Acuña.
Alonso's chase of the Mets' all-time home run record could boost attendance even further during the summer. Sure, there likely won't be any OMG and Grimace storylines, but the fact is that the Mets have an amazing combination of expectation, standards and excitement.
This perfect storm brewing in Queens has shown itself in the team's season ticket sales this offseason, which has encouraged Cohen.
"I'm really hopeful this year. I'm told that usually attendance lags performance, and so I am really lookin forward to this year being a year where the fans come out," Cohen added. "I think the fans are having a great time. When I look out on the stadium, I think it's a great game presentation. We have a great team, I'm really excited, and I think [Citi Field] is going to be a fun place to be this year."
This is rare air in Queens that Steve and Alex Cohen have worked so tirelessly to build, raising the standards by making this sustainable and not a one-off. Fully anticipate the Mets to rank in the top 10 in attendance this upcoming year, and potentially even higher if they ride the wave of success and excitement.
This might be season five of the Cohen era, but it's year one for the new-look, New York Mets.