The New York Mets Reportedly Have Nostalgic New Road Gray Uniforms
After previously unveiling brand-new road alternates at the Amazin' Day fan fest on Jan. 25 at Citi Field, it turns out the New York Mets will introduce another set of new uniforms for 2025.
On Tuesday, Uni Watch confirmed the Mets will roll out updated primary road gray uniforms this season. The redesigned look features blue and orange stripes on the sleeves, collar, and pants.
“The new jersey has removed the solid blue head spoon (the placket piping) as well as the blue piping by the sleeve hems,” Phil Hecken of Uni Watch described. “In its place is a royal/orange/royal stripe added to the sleeve hems and around the collar.”
As noted by SNY, the blue/orange/blue trim on the new gray jerseys and pants is reminiscent of the look the Mets sported from 1978 to 1981. However, instead of the “Mets” logo across the chest, the updated design retains the classic “New York” text and font in blue with an orange outline, similar to last year’s road jersey.
Their new road alternates, on the other hand, are different. The “New York” script on the blue jerseys is inspired by the uniforms worn during the 1987 season, with matching blue names and numbers outlined in orange.
Uni Watch also confirmed that the black alternate jerseys and hats will maintain the style introduced in the 2024 redesign, which eliminated the white outline behind the uniform logos, player names, and numbers on both the front and back.
With each MLB team allowed five uniform sets, the Mets’ current collection includes:
- Home pinstripes
- Road gray
- Black alternate (home)
- Blue alternate (road)
- City Connect (home)
As a result, the Mets' home blue alternate jersey, featuring the orange “Mets” logo with white trim and matching names and numbers, will not be part of this season's rotation.