Tomas Nido Takes High Road After Mets DFA Ends 12 Year Stint With Organization
After 12 years spent in the New York Mets' organization, veteran catcher Tomas Nido saw the writing on the wall.
Young rising star Francisco Alvarez returned from thumb surgery last week and reclaimed his role as the starting catcher. And Luis Torrens, who the Mets acquired from the New York Yankees a few weeks ago, has made a major impact on both sides of the diamond, so he won the backup spot.
As a result, Nido was designated for assignment and later released by the Mets. But he found a new home soon after with the Chicago Cubs, who DFA'd catcher Yan Gomes recently, which made room for Nido.
Coincidentally, the Mets are playing Nido and the Cubs this weekend at Wrigley Field. And Nido opened up to reporters on Friday morning about what transpired with the Mets.
Nido, 30, took the high road. While he said he "wasn't surprised" by the Mets' decision, he understood the move and wishes them the best of luck.
For Nido, it felt inevitable as Torrens has stepped up after joining the Mets, slashing .333/.385/.750 with a 1.135 OPS, three home runs and five RBIs in nine games. He has also made some dazzling plays behind the plate as well. Nido credited Torrens for earning the backup job.
Nido's first series with the Cubs comes against the Mets, so he now has an opportunity to do some damage versus his old team.
Beyond Torrens, the return of Alvarez is significant for the Mets. Not only does Alvarez provide a big bat in the lineup, he is known for his ability to work with the pitching staff, call a game, frame pitches and throw runners out on the base paths.
Nido was drafted by the Mets in 2012, made his MLB debut with them in 2017 and stuck around until June of 2024. It was a long run for him in Queens, but it has now come to an end.