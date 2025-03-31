Torpedo bat 'nothing new' according to Mets manager Carlos Mendoza
New York Mets manager Carlos Mendoza discussed the "topic of the big leagues" in his media appearance on Monday, downplaying the controversial "torpedo bat" as a natural evolution associated with players and teams looking to gain a competitive advantage.
The Mets' skipper explained that while the bat recently "became viral," the sensation is "nothing new." "This is something that every team, every player continues to look for: an edge," Mendoza said. "This has gone on for years."
Mendoza also spoke about the use of the bat among his players, explaining that star shortstop Francisco Lindor used a torpedo bat during their opening series in Houston. He added that Lindor first started using the bat at the end of spring training.
The controversy stems from the cross-town New York Yankees and their hot start to the season. The Bronx Bombers are 3-0 and have tied an MLB record with 15 home runs through their first three games, nine of which came in one game. Behind these home runs, many speculate, is the unique bat used by some of their players.
Anthony Volpe and Jazz Chisholm Jr., who have both been open about their use of the bat, combined for five home runs in their series against the Milwaukee Brewers. However, star slugger Aaron Judge has yet to experiment with his bat and is off to a scorching start himself, launching three home runs on Saturday and another on Sunday. “Why try to change something?" Judge said when asked about the phenomenon.
According to MLB's bat rules, a legal bat must "be a smooth, round stick not more than 2.61 inches in diameter at the thickest part and not more than 42 inches in length." On top of this, the rule states that any experimental models must be approved by the MLB.
While the league clearly approved the use of this particular model, there have been mixed opinions on whether this decision is fair. Milwaukee Brewers reliever Trevor Megill (the older brother of Mets starting pitcher Tylor Megill) slammed the league for the decision, calling the "bowling pin" bats "terrible."
On the other side of the debate is people like Mendoza, who claim these bats are not anything out of the ordinary for major league players. The debate will certainly continue as more players choose to experiment with something similar to what Volpe, Chisholm, and Lindor are currently using.
At the moment, Lindor is the only member of the Mets using the new bat model. Star first baseman Pete Alonso has expressed interest in trying them out, although he naturally believes that the skill of a batter is more important than the bat itself.
"I will probably order some and try them out, but I think it's the Indian and not the arrow," Alonso said.
It will be worth monitoring the success of Lindor if he continues to use the bat and whether other Mets players will follow his lead in using it.