What Might Be Preventing Mets From Making 'Serious Push' For Alex Bregman
Despite the New York Mets already having landed the biggest fish in this year's free agency market with 26-year-old slugger Juan Soto, all indications are that they're still looking to add other elite players to their roster.
In addition to former Mets first baseman Pete Alonso, ex-Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman is arguably the best free agent infielder still available.
While Bregman had the worst offensive season of his career in 2024 (his .768 OPS was a far cry from his career .849 mark), his proven postseason pedigree — plus the fact that he still hit 26 home runs in 145 games last season — proves that the 30-year-old is still worth a lucrative deal.
A December 16 article from MLB.com insider Mark Feinsand wrote, "Clubs in on Bregman to varying degrees include the Red Sox, Mets, Tigers and Blue Jays." So while the Mets have some interest in Bregman, there's one thing that seems to be keeping them from making a major push at acquiring him, which Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter alluded to in a December 20 article.
"A reunion with Pete Alonso remains a distinct possibility, but if he winds up signing elsewhere, the Mets could shift Mark Vientos to first base and make a serious push to sign Bregman to plug what would be a major hole in the lineup," Reuter wrote.
"For now, Alonso remains the focus, but the longer things draw out the more alternative options will start to be discussed."
The Houston Astros just acquired Christian Walker, which makes either Alonso or Bregman signing with the Mets even more of a possibility. Either addition would be another major win for Mets fans.