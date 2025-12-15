Ex-MLB star asserts Pete Alonso was not pleased with Mets

Former New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso penned a heartfelt message to his former franchise after signing a five-year, $155 million contract with the Baltimore Orioles this week.

"New York, thank you. These last few years have shaped me in ways I’ll carry for the rest of my life... I’ve been blessed with incredible teammates, coaches, trainers, staff, and countless people who helped shape me into the player and man I am today. I’m forever grateful for every person who challenged me, supported me and believed in me along the way," Alonso wrote in his Instagram post.

"Thank you for the passion. Thank you for the love. Even the tough love that comes with playing for New York. When it came time for first pitch, thank you for being electric through it all. Thank you for getting rowdy every time I stepped up to the plate and made the building shake when the ball found a seat over the wall. Your energy fueled me more than you’ll ever know," Alonso added before ending his message by saying, "With love, Polar Bear".

This does not sound like a guy who is upset with his former franchise. However, it's hard to imagine Alonso would have put the Mets on blast right after signing a life-changing contract with the Orioles. And just because Alonso has love for New York doesn't mean he was content with how they handled the end of his tenure.

Todd Frazier Suggests Pete Alonso Was Frustrated With Mets

Former MLB infielder and current Foul Territory analyst Todd Frazier shared an interesting sentiment on this on December 14.

"I think [Alonso] was a little p***** off [with the Mets], and rightfully so," Frazier said, per an X post from Foul Territory. "You see all these guys getting these big contracts. He deserved it just as much as everybody else did. And people always go back to the defense.

"People go by numbers, and 'He can't get to this ball.' But I don't think he's that bad of a defender, either. I think he has worked his butt off," Frazier added of Alonso. "If I'm not mistaken, he was one of the best first basemen at picking balls off the dirt the last couple years. The guy works his butt off at first base. This Baltimore Orioles team should be ecstatic, 'cause he's gonna work his rear-end off. He's gonna get after it, and he's gonna absolutely mash balls to every part of that park.

"And he's not gonna care what the Mets do. He got his deal, he got everything he needs now, and he can just chill out. New York is a tough place to play at, and he took it by storm and did excellent there. That's something that they're gonna have to live with. Honestly, I don't think [the Mets] care, and I think that's a shame," Frazier continued.

Regardless of how Alonso feels about his former franchise, losing him will be a tough pill for New York fans to swallow.

