What's changed for Mark Vientos in 2025?
The New York Mets’ 2024 season was full of surprises during their run to the National League Championship Series, with none bigger than Mark Vientos’ breakout.
Vientos was initially pushed aside in favor of Brett Baty and J.D. Martinez, but when he got another shot in the majors, he didn’t let it slip. He hit .266 with 27 home runs and delivered in the biggest moments of games. He capped his breakout season with one of the most memorable playoff performances in Mets history, hitting .327 with five home runs and a Mets postseason record 14 RBI in 13 games.
However, in 2025, Vientos has struggled to regain the form and success he showed last year. Although he hit a home run in Wednesday’s loss to the Chicago White Sox, Vientos is still struggling at the plate, currently batting .235 with six home runs and a .690 OPS.
After the game, Vientos spoke to reporters about his season so far and why he believes he hasn’t been able to find his rhythm at the plate.
"I don't know, to be honest with you. I ask myself that too. But I can't really feel sorry for myself, I've got to keep working." Vientos said.
Diving into Vientos’ numbers, there has been little change from last season. According to Baseball Savant, his average exit velocity has dropped less than one mile per hour to 90.4, with other key stats showing only slight declines.
The one stat that stands out in explaining Vientos’ struggles is his barrel percentage. In 2024, he barreled the ball at an impressive 14.1%, placing him in the 92nd percentile across MLB. This season, however, that number has dropped sharply to 6.7%, which ranks in just the 33rd percentile.
Vientos simply hasn’t been able to barrel the ball as consistently as he did last season. If he can make the necessary adjustments to get the barrel on the ball more often, he could quickly rediscover the success that defined his breakout season.
It’s important to remember that Vientos is still a young player in only his second full season. It’s not uncommon for players who shine in their rookie year to face struggles the following season.
Vientos is facing competition from fellow young third baseman Brett Baty, who is emerging much like Vientos did last season with an unexpected breakout. As a result, Vientos has seen his playing time diminish amid his ongoing struggles.
Baseball is a game of repeated failure and constant adjustments, and Vientos needs to continue his evolution to overcome this slump.