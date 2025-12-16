Ex-GM gets critical of Mets’ recent moves

This former Major League Baseball general manager can't seem to wrap his head around the New York Mets' offseason moves thus far.

Speaking on the Foul Territory podcast, former GM and current MLB insider for The Athletic Jim Bowden gave his thoughts on the Mets' offseason moves. He was especially critical of the recent free agency signing of veteran infielder Jorge Polanco instead of attempting to re-sign Pete Alonso.

"It makes no sense to me," Bowden said. "What they said was primarily first base and DH [Polanco] has played exactly one inning of one game at first base in his major league career. That's right, one inning of one game."

"To make matters worse, why didn't you make an offer to Pete Alonso?" Bowden added. "Supposedly, because you're not sure how he's going to age, you don’t like him defensively at first base. But you like Polanco at first base, who played one inning of one game over there? Sure, [Alonso] lets runs in; sure, he has a lack of range. I get it. He also drives in 125 [RBIs], so if he lets in 15 or 20 [runs], he more than makes up for it."

After seeing Alonso agree to a five-year, $155 million deal with the Baltimore Orioles towards the end of the Winter Meetings last week, New York's pivot was inking the veteran infielder Polanco to a two-year, $40 million contract on Saturday to play first base, reportedly. But as Bowden alluded to, Polanco has played in just one inning at first throughout his 12-year playing career, which certainly makes this move by David Stearns an interesting one, to say the least.

Polanco is coming off one of his better offensive seasons for the Seattle Mariners last year, batting .265/.326/.495 with 26 home runs, 78 RBI, and an .821 OPS; he also sent the Mariners to the ALCS for the first time in over 20 years by hitting a walk-off single against the Detroit Tigers in Game 5 of the ALDS. However, his power is nowhere near Alonso's.

Even though Alonso led all first basemen in errors last season with 10, Bowden also mentioned that the 31-year-old slugger is "elite" at scooping picks, recording a position-best 29 last season. Freddie Freeman was the only other first baseman who came close to Alonso in that department, racking up 24 scoops for the Los Angeles Dodgers last year.

This pivot at first base is undoubtedly a massive gamble by Stearns, considering Polanco's lack of experience at the position and Alonso's undeniable and strong ability to pick balls in the dirt. Until proven otherwise, Jim Bowden isn't quite buying this decision by Stearns and company.

