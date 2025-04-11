Who are the New York Mets stars of week 2?
The New York Mets kept their foot on the gas pedal through the second full week of their 2025 campaign, winning both series against the Blue Jays and Marlins. A few players stepped up to help the team push past each opponent, but once again, Pete Alonso shined above the rest, earning him our MVP of the week for the second consecutive week.
Now, let’s dive into Mets On SI’s stars of the week.
Pete Alonso MVP of the Week
Pete Alonso hasn’t cooled off even a little after being named our MVP of the week during week one. He recorded a hit in five out of six games this week, and performed well in the clutch, especially Tuesday night against the Marlins, where he recorded four RBI’s in the Mets' 10-5 victory.
Over the course of the week, Alonso had eight hits, two home runs, and seven RBIs, showing how he has regained his title as a reliable backbone in the heart of the Mets' lineup.
Since the start of the season, Alonso has slashed .333/.451/.667, showing fans that he could be the main offensive threat to push the team deep into the playoffs.
Francisco Lindor
Francisco Lindor had a bounce-back week at the plate after starting off slowly at the plate to begin his season.
Lindor had a hit in all six games, totaling eight hits, five runs, and five RBIs, including one home run in Tuesday’s game against the Marlins. However, his best moment came during a walk-off sacrifice fly on Saturday to give the Mets a 3-2 win over the Blue Jays.
If Lindor can continue his hitting streak, Alonso continues to play like an MVP-caliber player, and Juan Soto can elevate his offensive play to match the red-hot Lindor and Alonso, the Mets' offense could soon be one of the best in baseball.
Tylor Megill
Tylor Megill started the week hot, facing the Blue Jays on Friday night and throwing 5.1 scoreless innings, allowing only two hits and striking out four batters.
His second outing of the week on Wednesday against the Marlins was shorter. Even though he struggled in the four innings he pitched, Megill still struck out seven batters and didn’t allow an earned run.
Max Kranick
Once again, Max Kranick has shown why he is becoming a key piece to a thriving Mets bullpen this week. Kranick threw 5.1 scoreless innings in three outings, maintaining his 0.00 ERA.
For the season, Kranick has pitched nine innings and has not given up a single run. He has provided a spark to the Mets' bullpen and gives the team consistency every time he steps on the mound.
Looking Ahead
The Mets finished the week at 5-1, improving to an overall record of 8-4. The offense led by Alonso has been getting the job done, but the pitching is the leading cause of the team's success.
The Mets' bullpen has quietly become one of the best in the league, entering this weekend’s series against the A’s with a 1.70 ERA, only behind the Padres' bullpen, which has a 1.65 ERA.
With several starting pitchers hurt for the Mets, the bullpen has risen to the occasion to pickup the slack. The bullpen, which was not looked at as a strength entering the season, has given the Mets consistent scoreless innings to start the year and has become a clear weapon for the team.
If the offense can rally behind Alonso and the bullpen can continue its consistency, fans could be in for an exciting season at Citi Field.