Could the New York Mets call up another top pitching prospect?
Brandon Sproat began the season as the New York Mets' top pitching prospect.
However, a tough start in Triple-A gave way for surging arms Nolan McLean and Jonah Tong to surpass the hard-throwing righty in the Mets farm and the MLB's top 100 prospects rankings. Just last week, McLean became the first of the big three pitchers to get the call to the big leagues for a start against the Seattle Mariners.
But with Sproat back in top form and the Mets in need of rotation help, the 24-year-old may be poised to make his MLB debut as soon as this weekend.
Sproat was tremendous for Triple-A Syracuse on Tuesday night, striking out the first six batters he faced and allowing just two hits and one run over six innings. He threw 54 strikes on 83 pitches and dialed his fastball up to 99 mph multiple times.
With 8 Ks on the night, the right-hander now has 43 strikeouts to just 20 hits in his last seven starts (37.1 innings). Sproat, who has racked up 30 starts in Triple-A across two seasons, could be in the perfect position to join the big league club.
Read More: New York Mets pitcher Nolan McLean makes strong major league debut
Sproat is expected to make his next start for Syracuse on Sunday, on the regular four days of rest. But with the Mets entering a 16-game stretch with no days off, they'll need a spot starter early next week.
Kodai Senga will pitch the second game of the series in Washington, and a Sproat call-up for Sunday against Atlanta or Monday against Philadelphia will allow him an extra day of rest while still getting a start in the crucial series against the Phillies.
Making room for a potential call-up would likely mean to DFA a reliever like Ryne Stanek or using Reed Garrett's last minor league option. But with Clay Holmes and the returning Tylor Megill both candidates for a bullpen move, the Mets can afford to be aggressive in adding Sproat to the rotation.
Read More: Mets' top pitching prospect dominates in Triple-A debut
McLean's success in his debut might also make it easier for New York to make the decision. The club's No. 3 overall prospect picked up the win and eight strikeouts across 5.1 scoreless innings on Saturday.
McLean is slated to start again in the series opener against the Braves on Friday, with Holmes to go on Saturday. But a new face in the rotation could help take the pressure off of David Peterson, who has now logged over 144 innings as the Mets' best starter.