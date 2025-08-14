Why Scout believes Mets chose Nolan McLean over Brandon Sproat
The New York Mets knew something had to change with their starting rotation if they were going to chase down the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League East or hold onto a wild card spot.
Earlier this week, they announced that starting pitcher Frankie Montas was moving to the bullpen in an effort to shake things up. Someone would need to replace him in the rotation, and the Mets are turning to their farm system to address that need.
One of their top prospects, starting pitcher Nolan McLean, will be called up to take Montas's spot in the rotation. He will make his MLB debut Saturday afternoon in a start against the red-hot Seattle Mariners.
The right-hander is currently the No. 3 ranked prospect in New York’s system, behind outfielder Carson Benge and the versatile Jett Williams. McLean is also ranked the No. 37 prospect in all of baseball.
A third-round pick in the 2023 MLB Draft out of Oklahoma State University, McLean quickly moved through the minor league system. He made two appearances at Single-A St. Lucie in 2023 and began the 2024 season with High-A Brooklyn.
He finished that year at Double-A Binghamton, where he started the 2025 season before being promoted to Triple-A Syracuse. After 16 appearances there, the Mets decided to promote him to the Major Leagues.
Scout believes Mets made right choice promoting Nolan McLean
Based on his production in the minors, McLean appears ready for the big leagues. But do scouts believe he’s the best man for the job? Fellow top prospect Brandon Sproat was also under consideration for the promotion, with Jonah Tong having an outside chance as well.
As reported by SNY's Andy Martino, one scout believes the Mets made the right call in opting for McLean over Sproat, noting that McLean is slightly ahead in his development.
“I think this is the correct call. Saw him and Sproat a few weeks ago and thought McLean was a tick ahead … overall stuff, command, control, mound presence. McLean is a very good athlete,” the scout said.
Sproat is the No. 5 ranked prospect in the Mets system, with Tong at No. 4. All three pitchers are currently at Triple-A Syracuse, knocking on the door of a major league promotion in the near future.
A University of Florida product, Sproat was selected in the second round ahead of McLean in the 2023 MLB Draft. His ascent was even more rapid, reaching Triple-A in his first professional season in 2024.
It won’t be long before he and Tong, the Mets’ No. 4 ranked prospect, join McLean in the big leagues, creating one of the best young pitching trios any franchise has in its system.